Hill's Pet Nutrition is seeking Operations Assistants at their Emporia location. Relocation assistance is offered within the region with a starting rate of $18 per hour. This position will have primary responsibility for assisting Operations Technicians with the preparation and execution of startup, changeovers, and line shut down, executing the master sanitation functions, coordination of production materials, safety compliance, data collection, maintaining 5S Visual Workplace and overall production support. The Operations Assistant will also be responsible to work within a structure that requires considerable interaction with others in the same production unit as well as other production units and support functions.