Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Manchester Building Transformed Into Modern Workspace

By ABOUT Aayat Ali
allwork.space
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormerly known as Lowry House, Manchester’s 16-story building Bloc has completely revamped its amenities to focus on work, wellbeing and the occupant experience. The space, which office designer CubicWorks helped contract, is part of office provider Bruntwood’s £50 million Pioneer redevelopment program that is focused on building community-driven workspaces. “Bloc’s...

allwork.space
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workspace#Manchester#Living Space#Space Amenities#Office Space#Living Rooms#House Building#Bruntwood Works#Events Space#Quality Spaces#Coworking Spaces#Communal Kitchens#Meeting Rooms#Square Feet#Businesses#Environment#Office Provider Bruntwood#Community#Feature#Ground Floor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Portland, MEWGME

Developers outline plan to transform Time & Temperature Building

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland landmark could soon be transformed. Developers have big plans for the Time & Temperature Building. The building at 477 Congress Street is currently vacant, but the developers want to change that. “The plan was to do a hotel at the former office building and a...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Workspace options offered to startups

The Northeast Indiana Innovation Center is offering two new options for startups seeking safe, flexible workspace. The innovation center this week launched the Safe Spaces Program, which offers entrepreneurs a choice of Cabana or Office Oasis at 3211 Stellhorn Road, the organization's Emerging Growth Center, which is near the main building at 3201 Stellhorn Road.
JobsThe Guardian

We need public and affordable workspaces

I agree with your editorial (The Guardian view on working from home: a new social divide, 18 May), but you do not explore the alternative. Someone might be managing international conferences from a laptop in their kitchen, while their partner works downstairs. Two jobs for multinationals run from a small house with two children at home in lockdown – and a dog. Since Covid, this is a familiar situation in thousands of families. A normal working day of at least eight hours is spent in an unhealthy way of working and living.
Raleigh, NCresidencestyle.com

Increase Your Home Value and Enjoy Extra Space Without Having to Move!

If you want to increase the value of your house to get it ready for resale or simply need more room, it is easier than you think! By finding a professional remodeling company that can design and build a home addition, you can increase the market value of your home and enjoy your home so much more.
Interior Designbutterpolish.com

Why Antiques Is the Future of Luxury Interior Decorating

The antique style is making a huge comeback and it’s about to sweep you off your feet! Styles like Art deco, Art Nouveau, and Edwardian interior design are predicted to be a hallmark trend in the upcoming years’ home décor. What sets this unique style apart from every other one...
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Land sale paves way for £50m development

Terra Strategic has sold 32-acres of land for the £50m first phase of its Hawkesbury canal village scheme to Vistry Group for an undisclosed sum.The conclusion of the sale follows detailed planning permission for the 204 homes, infrastructure works and community facilities being awarded by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council earlier this year.The entire length of the development area is bounded by Coventry Canal, with vehicular access provided from Stockley Road and Sephton Drive.Vistry’s phase one development will include 153 open market properties and 51 affordable homes.As part of the sale and in advance of the housebuilder starting on site, Living Space Housing, one of Terra’s sister companies, will undertake £3m of infrastructure, community facilities and enabling works.A further 296 homes are proposed for the 40-acre second phase of Terra’s regeneration scheme. The Solihull-based strategic land specialist has recently lodged a planning application for the collection of open market and affordable homes with the council.The masterplan for the whole 72-acres has been carried out by Hampshire-based Thrive Architects, with Birmingham-based Malcolm Payne Design Group responsible for the detailed design for the first phase.
Interior Designryerecord.com

Making the Most of Your Outdoor Space

We’re all more than ready to soak up fresh air and sunshine. Whether you live in a large home or a modest apartment, you can set yourself up to enjoy summer right at home. Here are a few easy ideas. Extend your living space outside. Think about adding a patio,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

Two Homes Combined: This Melbourne House Is a Lesson in Smart Space Planning

Taiwan-born entrepreneur and yogi Cheryl Mainland has lived in a bucket list–worthy tally of cities: Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bali, Singapore, London, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Jakarta. So when she prepared for a cross-continental move to Melbourne in 2019 with her three children—Charlotte (7), Aurora (6), and Cobalt (2)—she knew her new home would need to incorporate the eclectic collection of artwork she had picked up along the way.
Businessirei.com

Hines acquires Nodo Bovisa project in Milan

Hines has been awarded by the Municipality of Milan the public tender for the acquisition of the urban regeneration project of the Nodo Bovisa area, as part of the international “Reinventing Cities” competition. This is one of the most significant areas contributing to the urban transformation of Milan 2030. MoLeCoLa...
Interior DesignDezeen

Optimise 70 vinyl flooring collection by IVC Commercial

Dezeen Showroom: Belgian flooring brand IVC Commercial has updated its Optimise 70 collection of multi-layered vinyl flooring to reduce impact sound by 19 decibels. Now featuring 54 colours and material effects, Optimise 70 has a durable finish that is suitable for high-footfall areas from educational facilities to retail spaces. The...
Home & GardenPosted by
Redfin

Convert Your Garage Into a Living Space: A Garage Makeover Guide

For most homeowners, a garage is a place to store cars, tools, or function as the “catch-all” for anything that’s not currently in your home. However, with a little imagination and added preparation, it’s possible to transform a garage into a usable space for far more than just storage. And, if you’re looking to add a little extra living space, finishing an underused garage into a bonus room is a great option to maximize the square footage of your home.
Saint Cloud, MNSt. Cloud Times

Mansion on the Market: $1M home tops market in St. Cloud

This home in Quarry Woods shines day or night with custom lighting and landscaping. From the waterfront that can be used for fishing, swimming or paddle boat rides, to the backyard patio, this home is set for summer fun. The brick exterior and stone and extensive landscaping welcome friends and...
StocksShareCast

Workspace trading profit plunges as property values decline

Workspace Group reported a 52% decline in trading profit after interest in its full-year results on Thursday, to £38.7m, from a 33% decrease in net rental income to £81.5m, which included £19.9m of rent discounts given to customers. 4,049.31. 12:25 04/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,032.50. 12:25 04/06/21. n/a. n/a. 3,051.89. 12:25...
WorldDezeen

Barozzi Veiga designs reflective university building at London's Design District

Spanish studio Barozzi Veiga has completed an aluminium-clad building for Ravensbourne University London at the Design District in Greenwich. Barozzi Veiga's design for Ravensbourne University London's Institute for Creativity and Technology is the first building to open in the new Design District on the Greenwich Peninsula in south London. The...
Constructionofficesnapshots.com

Devnya Cement Offices – Varna

Archview Gradinarska infused a better sense of functionality for the offices of Devnya Cement, the largest Bulgarian cement producer in Varna, Bulgaria. Тhe office space of Devnya Cement of over 600 sq. m. is divided into zones according to the requirements set by the client and the considerations for functionality on the part of our studio.
Interior Designatlanticcitynews.net

Top 3 Architectural Home Designs Trending in 2021

They say that history repeats itself, but in the world of real estate that is not always true. The turn towards green living and demand growing for energy efficient homes, has influenced the housing market in some interesting ways. Although there are timeless architectural designs from the past, that buyers will always want such as Mediterranean style homes, a popular choice in south Florida. However, there are new, more modern designs, focused on energy efficiency and open concept floorplans, that come with cutting edge technology built in.
Bayonne, NJjerseydigs.com

Historical Details and Expansive Spaces, Inside and Out, Make Home For Sale a Treasure in Bayonne

This listing is brought to you by Joelle Chilazi of The Joelle Chilazi Group at Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. A real treasure and a golden opportunity, 90-92 Lord Avenue is for sale in the highly desirable East Bergen Point section of Bayonne. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, brimming with historical details, boasts a massive backyard and a detached garage.
Economyfraserburghherald.co.uk

Get Inn! Premier Inn owner Whitbread recruiting for hundreds of jobs

Whitbread, owner of some of Britain’s best-loved brands including Premier Inn, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre today reveals it is looking for people to join the exciting world of hospitality with the announcement of hundreds of job opportunities. The UK’s largest hospitality company reveals it is recruiting for almost 2,000 job...