Thistledown Results Thursday May 27th, 2021

Here we are, exactly one-third of the way through the 2021 season. Just think, last year, there were only six games left when we reached the 54-game mark and this year, there are 108 games left. That’s a lot of time to either build on a solid enough start or totally knock it down. This is just the third time in Dayton Moore’s tenure and fifth since 2000 that the team has been at or above .500 at this point in the season, so no matter how they’ve gotten there, that’s a good step. Also very sad for the organization, but we all know the history.