The 2021 Tokyo Olympics might just be the most important campaign in the history of the Australian Boomers, so the selection of the team needs to be right. Though the current iteration of the Boomers may be the envy of the international basketball community because of how purely the team plays, they've yet to deliver the program's first ever medal at a major international event. Adding to that urgency is the fact that there's a very good chance these Olympics will be the last time we'll see this Boomers core in its prime; this very well may be the last chance for some staples of the program to lead the way to some form of success.