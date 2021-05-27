Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

3 officers charged in death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, Washington

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIvvn_0aDqLuWN00

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday announced that charges have been filed against three Tacoma police officers in connection with the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis.

Ellis, 33, died on March 3, 2020, after officers held him to the ground during an arrest that was caught on camera. The Pierce County medical examiner said Ellis died due to a lack of oxygen and that methamphetamine and an enlarged heart contributed to his death, KIRO-TV reported.

On Thursday, Ferguson said charges had been filed against Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine. Burbank and Collins face second-degree murder charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 18 years imprisonment upon conviction. Rankine was charged with first-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of eight and a half years, officials said.

The charges marked the first time the Washington Attorney General’s Office filed criminal charges against police officers for unlawful use of deadly force, according to officials.

“Today’s charges are based on the evidence available at this time,” officials with the Washington Attorney General’s Office said in a news release. “The office’s investigation remains ongoing.”

In a statement published Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee thanked Ferguson and his office for the investigation into Ellis’ death. He had called for a new investigation into the incident in June.

“This is the first step in our system of justice,” he said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
27K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#County Police#Murder Charges#Felony Murder#Felony Charges#Wash#Kiro Tv#Cox Media Group#Tacoma Police#First Degree Manslaughter#Criminal Charges#Attorney General#Agowa Bob Ferguson#Conviction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Unrest erupts after man dies in Minneapolis arrest attempt

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood after officials said a man wanted for illegally possessing a gun was fatally shot by authorities who were part of a task force trying to arrest him that included U.S. Marshals. Following the Thursday afternoon...
Maryland StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Maryland woman’s car stolen twice in 24 hours

A Maryland woman’s car was stolen twice within a 24 hour span with the second time happening after police had found the vehicle and notified the owner. The car owner, only identified as Yasmin, was delivering groceries Friday when she ran from her car to a woman waiting for the order and her car was stolen, WRC reported.
Omaha, NEPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Prosecutor, attorney reprimanded for 'banishment' scheme

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court issued public reprimands for Custer...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Authorities release new images, announce reward after unidentified boy found dead

LAS VEGAS — Authorities released digitally enhanced images on Thursday of an unidentified boy who was found dead on a hiking trail near Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to develop the portraits, which are based off images provided by the medical examiner and depict the face of a young Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes. Police said the boy appears to be between the ages of 8 and 10, is 4-foot 11-inches tall and weighs 123 pounds.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Suspected car prowler shot, critically injured in Tacoma

A suspected car prowler was shot and critically injured in Tacoma late Sunday, police said. Officers were called about 11 p.m. to the 2500 block of South G Street by a 32-year-old man who told 911 dispatchers he’d shot someone breaking into his vehicle. The 40-year-old suspected prowler was taken...
Washington StateNY Daily News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Saturday, extensively damaging both vehicles. According to KOMO News, less than a minute after Snohomish County deputy parked on the shoulder of a road and exited his vehicle at a crash site, the Tesla slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Washington StateKXL

Man Arrested In Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) – A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested at a New York City airport. Abidemi Rufai appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...