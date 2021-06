I recently stayed in New York City on a skinny island in the middle of the East River, not far from the old New York City Lunatic Asylum, which is what that institution was called in the 1840s back when you could call people lunatics. (A lot of things were okay then that are not okay now. Places had names like the Home for Wayward and Debauched Young Ladies and Hopeless Inebriates.) Today the island is called Roosevelt Island, and there are no more lunatics, though there is some degree of lunacy, especially in the waning days of the pandemic.