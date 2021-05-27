Cancel
LaLiga president Javier Tebas leads call to review Champions League changes

By Press Association 2021
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeagues and clubs are preparing to push back on UEFA’s Champions League reforms in the wake of the European Super League’s collapse. Controversial changes to the continent’s premier club competition from 2024 – including increasing group stage matches from six to 10 and awarding two qualification places based on historic performance – were approved by UEFA last month but were completely overshadowed by the launch of the Super League.

