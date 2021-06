Footballer Marcus Rashford has apologised over Manchester United’s European defeat — but thanked fans for their support after he received racist abuse on social media.“I love this club. I love my city,” tweeted. “This club has been my home from the age of 7.”It came as Greater Manchester Police said it was investigating the abuse sent to the player following the Europa League final loss to Villarreal.“We all wear the same shirt. We all kick the same ball,” the 23-year-old wrote.“I’ve been playing this game from the day I could walk. I’m built for criticism of my performance but I...