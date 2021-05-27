Alcoholic beverages that go beyond beer
Alcohol saw significant retail sales increases during COVID, and the trend shows no signs of stopping even as restaurants and bars begin resuming normal service. Data from research firm Nielsen shows that dollar sales of hard seltzer were up 176.5%, to about $3.9 billion, at retail stores (grocery, convenience and liquor stores — excluding restaurants and bars) in the 52 weeks ending Nov. 14, compared with the year-ago, 52-week span. That’s on top of a 203.8% increase in the 2019 period.www.supermarketnews.com