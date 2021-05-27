Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Alcoholic beverages that go beyond beer

By Holly Petre
Supermarket News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlcohol saw significant retail sales increases during COVID, and the trend shows no signs of stopping even as restaurants and bars begin resuming normal service. Data from research firm Nielsen shows that dollar sales of hard seltzer were up 176.5%, to about $3.9 billion, at retail stores (grocery, convenience and liquor stores — excluding restaurants and bars) in the 52 weeks ending Nov. 14, compared with the year-ago, 52-week span. That’s on top of a 203.8% increase in the 2019 period.

www.supermarketnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Retail Sales#Food Drink#Liquor Stores#Hard Liquor#Grocery Stores#Covid#Beer Sales#Alcohol Sales#Wine Sales#Bars#Dollar Sales#Normal Service#Trend#Research Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsMilford Daily News

To-go alcohol, cap on delivery charges to end June 15

With the announcement that the state of emergency in the Commonwealth will end June 15, there’s a lot to celebrate. But it also means the end of some pandemic rules that some industries are hoping will stay after things return to a new normal. “The business model for restaurants has...
Restaurantsmynews13.com

Restaurants continue to press for permanent alcohol-to-go

The restaurant industry in New York is continuing to press lawmakers to permanently extend alcohol-to-go provisions in the state, which was shown to be a lifeline for many establishments struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York Restaurant Association on Monday is set to release a new survey that found...
Drinksmarketplace.org

New laws keep alcohol-to-go on the menu after the pandemic

Alcohol-to-go has been a lifeline for many bars and restaurants during the pandemic, especially when businesses were relying solely on takeout orders. It’s currently legal in 39 states, and many have created or are creating legislation that makes takeout drinks permanent. Nebraska and Washington, D.C., are the latest places to sign on.
DrinksPosted by
102.5 WDVE

This Many Pennsylvanians Are Willing To Switch To Non-Alcoholic Beer: Study

A recent study revealed more than half of Pennsylvania residents polled were willing to switch to non-alcoholic beverages. RecoveryFirst.org conducted a nationwide poll to discover which states would be the most interested in moving away from booze, which included 59% of Pennsylvanians saying they'd make the switch, as well as more than half of Americans also claiming they'd be willing to do so.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Another Big Beverage Maker Is Getting Into Cannabis

When Constellation Brands announced it was investing in pot producer Canopy Growth back in 2017, it marked a major turning point for the industry, with outsiders beginning to show a lot more interest in cannabis. Since then, Molson Coors has gotten involved in the development of cannabis-infused beverages, as has Anheuser-Busch. With the volume of beer sales declining by 2.9% last year, the industry could benefit from more growth opportunities, so it may not be surprising if companies turn to a hot new sector like cannabis.
Drinksvinepair.com

Riding Non-Alcoholic Beer Trend, Athletic Brewing Raises $50 Million Series C

The rise in popularity of non-alcoholic beers shows no signs of slowing, with recent sales figures blowing away expectations nationwide. Athletic Brewing saw this trend coming, and helped facilitate the explosive growth, with its initial release of non-alcoholic brews in 2018. Now it looks to expand production capacity to meet rising demand with $50 million raised in Series C funding, Brewbound reports.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

A Vintner and a Cocktail Author Go Non-Alcoholic

(Napa, CA) June 2, 2021 – This week, husband and wife team Jake Krausz and Adrienne Stillman Krausz officially launched The Dry Goods Beverage Company, an online source for non-alcoholic wine, spirits and cocktails. Alongside a diverse selection of high-quality drinks, all carefully curated by the couple, the site features a library of alcohol-free cocktail recipes, product guides and helpful quizzes.
Drinksjsfashionista.com

The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers That Taste Like Beer

Sometimes I am not always in the mood for having a beverage with actual alcohol in it, but I still want to enjoy the fabulous taste of my favorite drinks. Whether you’re the designated driver, taking a break from alcohol, or just not in the mood, this post is for you. There are so many great beers that I love with such great flavor. Follow along as I list off The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers That I Adore.
Restaurantspasadenanow.com

Newsom: To-Go Alcohol Sales Are Here To Stay, But Only With Food Purchases

Restaurants in the Southland and across the state will be able to continue offering a service that evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic — selling alcoholic beverages to-go, Gov. Gavin Newsom said today. Newsom said the state will also continue permitting restaurants and bars to operate in outdoor areas such as...
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

American Craft Beer Dives Into Hard Kombucha

A couple of weeks ago a PR rep who works with Sierra Nevada Brewing reached out to us to see if we’d like take part a virtual tasting event promoting the brewery’s expanding Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha line…and we took a hard pass. We explained that we primarily cover beer,...
Drinkskamcity.com

Corona Launches First Price-Marked Packs

AB InBev’s Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I subsidiary has announced the launch of Corona price-marked packs in the Off-Trade. One of the fastest-growing drink categories in the UK, Super Premium drinks in the impulse channel grew by 51% in 2020. At the same time, Corona 4-pack sales hit £6.8m, a growth of 45% year-on-year. The company stated that it hoped to maximise this sales opportunity by launching the £5.99 price-marks on its 4x330ml SKU.
DrinksPosted by
pymnts

Non-Alcoholic Craft Brewery Raises $50 Million As Demand for Alcohol-Free Beer Grows

The fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage segment continues to be a favorite with consumers and investors. The category surged during the height of the pandemic, driven by many consumers’ quarantine-spurred turn toward wellness-centric food and beverage offerings. Now, it seems that these booze-free alternatives will remain a post-COVID favorite — Connecticut-based non-alcoholic...
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Partake Brewing rolls out limited-edition Peach Gose beer

Partake Brewing is bringing delicious, non-alcoholic beer to the U.S. just in time for summer, but that’s not the only surprise the company has planned for us this year. The craft beer brand is also rolling out a limited-edition release that’s sure to appeal to fans of fruit-flavored beer: Peach Gose.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

9 best non-alcoholic and low alcohol wines for Dry January and beyond

After the indulgences of Christmas – and a very difficult 2020 – it may be time to take a step away from booze. If you’re looking to cut back this January, whatever your reasons, thankfully there are now plenty of decent options to choose from. From beer and spirits to wine, drinks makers have been busy in recent years, creating an ever-expanding range of low and no-alcohol products. And when it comes to wine, you now have the pick of the bunch. Whether your taste leans towards whites, reds, rosés, or even sparkling wines, there’s an alcohol-free option for you.Whatever...
DrinksThe Guardian

Hoppy days: our pick of the best no- and low-alcohol beers and ales

It’s a bit of an irony that to enjoy the best of what the world of alcohol-free drinks has to offer, you need to be a bit of a hop head in the first place – or, in other words, a beer-lover. Or, perhaps more accurately, not have a mental block about drinking the stuff. As with full-strength craft beers, there’s now enough booze-free choice out there to engage almost anyone who loves flavour, whether or not they identify as a beer drinker.