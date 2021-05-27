Toyota will reveal some sort of crossover next week

Toyota released a teaser today for something. The company said nothing else about it besides a reveal date, which is why we're a bit vague. We're at least pretty sure it will be for some sort of crossover. It has a hatchback and pronounced fenders that we would associate with many crossovers, including Toyota's own, such as the RAV4. While it's possible it's for an unannounced model, the shape has us thinking it could be the U.S. reveal of one of two previously shown Toyota models.