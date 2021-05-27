Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Toyota will reveal some sort of crossover next week

By Joel Stocksdale
Autoblog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota released a teaser today for something. The company said nothing else about it besides a reveal date, which is why we're a bit vague. We're at least pretty sure it will be for some sort of crossover. It has a hatchback and pronounced fenders that we would associate with many crossovers, including Toyota's own, such as the RAV4. While it's possible it's for an unannounced model, the shape has us thinking it could be the U.S. reveal of one of two previously shown Toyota models.

www.autoblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossovers#Design#Rav4#The Corolla Cross#Reveal#Models#Fenders#Company#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCNET

2022 Toyota Tundra uncovered as brand teases new full-size truck

Here comes another new pickup truck, and this time, it's the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra. The Japanese automaker's full-size truck is in for an overhaul soon, and this is the first image Toyota decided to share of the big thing. Details are mighty slim so far, but the company said...
CarsAutoblog

2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition adds some glitz and glam

If the Toyota Highlander wasn’t exciting enough to look at for you, Toyota is angling for a solution. Today, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition is being revealed to bring a touch of spunk to the Highlander’s lineup. It’s essentially an appearance package for the Highlander Hybrid model, which it...
Buying CarsWTOP

Car Review: Toyota brings back the Venza for 2021, turns it into a stylish hybrid crossover

Looking for a fuel-efficient crossover? Toyota has an entry with a name from the past. The redo of the Venza is ready for 2021, with the Toyota hybrid system to help use less fuel than other crossovers. While no powerhouse, the four-cylinder engine did fine keeping up with traffic. The ride was comfortable and more of a luxury feel with a suspension that really soaks up the bumps. Standard AWD is a great feature for confident year-round driving.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition revealed

Toyota has added a new vehicle to its Nightshade line of cars and trucks that feature blacked-out trim details. The new vehicle is the Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition and is available in FWD or AWD-e versions in three different exterior color options. Prius Nightshade Edition is the first hybrid to join the Nightshade line of vehicles.
EconomyTribTown.com

Shipping of some lift trucks delayed at Toyota

Shipment of some models of engine-powered lift trucks manufactured by Toyota Industries Corp. subsidiary Toyota Material Handling Inc. in Walesboro will be suspended due to delays in obtaining U.S. engine emissions certification. Toyota Industries expects the certification process will take more time and is temporarily suspending the production of gas...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Smart teases new electric SUV concept ahead of full September reveal

Smart has released preview images of its upcoming electric SUV before the car's full reveal at the Munich motor show in September. The new machine will be the first product from Smart since the brand became a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Chinese firm Geely. As previously reported by Autocar,...
CarsAutoblog

2022 Infiniti QX60 gets reveal date, teases first glimpse of interior

The launch of the 2022 Infiniti QX60 has been a somewhat drawn-out affair, with a near-production concept being shown back in September. But the official reveal is now in sight: June 23 to be specific. And with this announcement comes our first brief look at the three-row luxury crossover's interior.
Carssvdaily.com

Toyota Introduces Crossover Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has been a popular compact sedan from Toyota for over 50 years. Now the automaker has introduced a new crossover SUV version called the Corolla Cross. “Our loyal customers love the quality, durability and reliability that has helped make Corolla the best-selling nameplate in history,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. “With the all-new Corolla Cross we are building upon that foundation and offering more versatility and fun to adapt to their evolving lifestyles.”
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lexus IS-F Twin-Turbo V8 Could Be On The Way, Toyota Patent Suggests

The Japanese brand might not be done with V8s, as it turns out. Toyota isn’t focusing on V8s as much as it used to. The current Lexus LS is a V6-only affair now (bolstered by either turbochargers or hybridization), and the next-generation Toyota Tundra is rumored do ditch its husky 5.7-liter V8 in favor of a downsized twin-turbo V6 as well. However, we’ve heard rumblings of a twin-turbocharged V8 coming to a performance-oriented Lexus product, as evidenced by a recently discovered patent from 2020.
CarsWiscnews.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: A Famous Name Takes On The Crossover Game

Toyota’s compact RAV4 has been the best selling non-pickup in America since 2016, but since then even-smaller crossover SUVs have proliferated like cherry blossoms in spring. Toyota launched its own diminutive C-HR crossover that very year, but in the face of stiff competition from entrants like the Honda HR-V and Kia Seltos, the automaker is adding a new small crossover: the 2022 Corolla Cross.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

Toyota Reveals All New GR 86 Press Release

Editor's Note: Stay tuned for The Auto Channel's Journalist impressions of the new 2022 Toyota 86. Until then here is what Toyota says. Track-tested, pro-driver approved, the all-new 2022 GR 86 earns a Gazoo Racing badge. Responsive and lightweight 2+2 sports coupe designed by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts. Increased rigidity, more...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Toyota Teases What Looks Like A New Crossover For The US

Toyota is all set to expand its portfolio in the United States with the addition of a new mysterious model. Well, perhaps it's not that difficult to crack the code since we're getting the impression this will be a crossover. Corroborated with the fact the Corolla Cross was recently spied testing on US soil, it seems highly plausible this will be the model we are going to see next week.
Home & Gardencar-revs-daily.com

Toyota Confirms Next Generation Land Cruiser, Will Debut June 9th

The Toyota Land Cruiser is an icon at Toyota. The big SUV is the definitive measuring stick (besides the TRD Pro lineup) in off-road capability and long-haul comfort. But the current generation model is starting to get long in the tooth, and some of its rivals are starting to outpace it. Toyota isn’t going to take it laying down, though, and has confirmed that it will indeed be producing the 2022 Land Cruiser with the big billy goat making its debut June 9th.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

Toyota Reveals All-Electric SUV Concept in U.S.

PLANO, TX - June 3, 2021) – The Toyota bZ4X Concept touched down on Wednesday to make its North American debut at Toyota Motor North America’s headquarters. Already a leader in electrification, the company has taken a major step forward with the introduction of the Toyota bZ4X Concept, the vision for the first of a global series of battery-electric vehicles to be introduced under the “Toyota bZ” brand umbrella.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Has A BIG Reveal Coming Next Year

Major luxury carmakers Audi, BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz have either announced or revealed battery-electric vehicles. Some are already on sale. But what about Lexus, without question Japan's leading luxury carmaker? We were recently shown the LF-Z Concept that supposedly heavily previewed an all-electric model. Like the recently revealed Toyota bZ4X concept, Lexus is expected to use the e-TNGA platform. But the question still remained: When will it debut? Today, we have our answer.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Kia Sportage Teases Dramatic New Look; Full Reveal June 8

Expect Kia’s daring design language to continue with the RAV4-fighting Sportage. The latest in Kia’s product offensive is the first official look at the next-generation Kia Sportage, released late Sunday. The best-selling crossover in the Korean brand’s lineup will see a major change for 2022, and these first teasers suggest it will be a dramatic one.
CarsAutoblog

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 revealed in full detail, and an iX M60 is coming

BMW revealed the iX electric crossover to us late last year, but it was only a partial reveal. We got to see the EV from every angle, mull over some preliminary specs and look at some of the tech features. Today, we get to learn about the iX’s final production specs and countless other details.