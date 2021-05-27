Mental Health Intervention

PITTSBURG, KS – On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at approximately 10:34 a.m., Pittsburg Police were dispatched to 506 N. Pine Street to investigate a report of a male subject standing on the fire escape of the business with, what the caller described as, an incendiary device. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a 31- year-old male who was standing on the top platform of the fire escape of building to the south of 506 N. Pine Street. The man did not appear to be armed, but refused to come down to speak with officers. Officers observed a gas can, which had a paper towel protruding from the pour spout, near where the subject was standing. Officers immediately evacuated nearby businesses and shut down intersections in the immediate area as a precaution. Crawford County EMS and Pittsburg Fire were called to the scene to remain on standby.