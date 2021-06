Barely a week goes by without a major employer announcing their plans to institute a combination of office and homework or a new survey laying out how workers want to have the best of both worlds. Despite all the noise, the majority of people do not have the option of working offsite. In fact, the UK's Office of National Statistics found that while people working from home had doubled in 2020, the total number of homeworkers was still only a quarter of the entire working population. This data also highlighted an economic discrepancy, with those in affluent areas more likely to have worked from home.