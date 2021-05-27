Elite Law Schools Would *Really* Appreciate It If You Don’t Show Up In The Fall

For a while now, Above the Law has been telling you that law school is increasingly popular. Whether it’s the whole end-of-the-rule-of-law thing or folks are inspired by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg or that academia is a place to wait out the COVID economic downturn, we are in the midst of the most competitive law school application cycle in a good long while. Some law schools responded to the glut of quality applications with strict deposit guidelines, while other took a more wait-and-see approach.