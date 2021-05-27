Cancel
Elite Law Schools Would *Really* Appreciate It If You Don’t Show Up In The Fall

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 7 days ago

For a while now, Above the Law has been telling you that law school is increasingly popular. Whether it’s the whole end-of-the-rule-of-law thing or folks are inspired by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg or that academia is a place to wait out the COVID economic downturn, we are in the midst of the most competitive law school application cycle in a good long while. Some law schools responded to the glut of quality applications with strict deposit guidelines, while other took a more wait-and-see approach.

Collegesabovethelaw.com

Harvard Law School Is Bad At Math — See Also

Cancel Culture Is Only A Problem When The Left Does It: Because free speech is contingent, I guess. Above the Law readers are offered 1 free CLE course each month, thanks to Lawline. See this month’s offering here.
Career Development & Advicelegaltalknetwork.com

Career Preparedness: Navigating Career Choices in Law School and Beyond

Thankfully, career opportunities for law students and new lawyers seem to be increasing as COVID concerns abate. But, how can you best prepare yourself for actually getting the job you want? Meg Steenburgh welcomes Howard University School of Law’s Lauren Jackson to discuss tips and tactics for pursuing a fulfilling legal career. She emphasizes the importance of networking from day one of law school and advises students to keep an open mind about the opportunities that come their way.
CollegesReason.com

The Shortsighted Complaint at Stanford Law School

Yesterday, Eugene blogged about an incident at Stanford Law School. I am still in the process of learning more about the specific facts, but here I wanted to address the issue at a high level. Conservative students often complain about double standards. One set of rules seems to apply to...
Kim Kardashianrealclearmarkets.com

Why Lawyers Don't Need Law School

Kim Kardashian has expressed a desire to become a lawyer without going to law school. As it happens, many of the finest lawyers in American history never attended law school. Read Full Article »
CollegesFairfield Sun Times

Yale Has Gagged Its Alumni

Last week, Yale University’s governing board, the Yale Corporation, announced a decision to abolish the petition process allowing alumni to seek a spot on the ballot in the annual Alumni Fellow Election. In a letter to alumni, Senior Trustee Catharine Bond Hill disguises this disenfranchisement as a “best practice.”. What...
CollegesWestern Front

Jacob O’Donnell

Jacob O’Donnell is a junior majoring in environmental policy and public relations. He is currently a campus news reporter for The Front and typically writes about issues related to the environment and social justice. He can be reached at jacobodonnell.thefront@gmail.com. University Police prepare to adopt new accountability measures. A Western...
EducationHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Wayne R. Guay is Yageo Professor of Accounting at the The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; Shawn Kim is a Ph.D. Student in Accounting at The Wharton School; and David Tsui is Assistant Professor of Accounting at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Insider Trading Via the Corporation by Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here).
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Fox News

Oklahoma State teaching assistant says she can't teach Spanish because she's White

Video circulating on social media appears to show an Oklahoma State University teaching assistant saying she will not teach Spanish because she is White. Jessica Bridges, according to a LinkedIn profile of the same name, is set to receive her doctorate degree in Social Foundations of Education sometime in 2021, although it was not clear if she has already completed her coursework. The comments were reportedly made during the Southern Connecticut State University's 2021 Virtual Women's and Gender Studies Conference.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi School Called Out For Naming White Students Valedictorian and Salutatorian After Two Black Students Were Already Chosen

A Mississippi high school was blasted on social media after word got out on the two sets of students claiming the valedictorian and salutatorian titles. On May 24 Ikeria Washington and Layla Temple were named the valedictorian and salutatorian of West Point Consolidated School District, according to BNC TV. However, shortly after the two Black female students were set to be awarded for their academic achievements, the school decided to change its ranking and recognize both with the highest Quality Point Average (QPA) and Grade Point Average (GPA).