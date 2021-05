In the first three months of 2007, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were still the players to beat, although they were about to get company at the top by the end of the year. Novak Djokovic finished the previous season in the top-20, slowly becoming the youngster to watch (Nadal was already well-established) and playing on an even higher level at the beginning of 2007 to find himself in the top-10.