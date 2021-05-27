Cancel
Winters, CA

A Quick Opinion: Feeling older every day

By Winters Express
 13 days ago

Why is it that when one of your grandchildren has a birthday, it makes you feel old? It is almost as bad as when you daughter turned 40, soon to be 43. My son will be 40 in a couple of weeks, but my grandson, Lukas, is only turning five. Trying to keep up with him will keep you young.

Winters, CA
Yolo County, CA

Yolo Audubon to offer virtual program

Yolo Audubon Society will offer a virtual program, “Members Memories: Short Stories and Illustrations of Birding during the 2020-21 Pandemic,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Yolo Audubon would like to celebrate those who found ways to continue their passion for birding during the pandemic. Club members have been invited to share photos, drawings and short stories with members and the general public. A slide show of the photos and drawings has been prepared and participants will describe their submittals to the group during the program. Birding adventures experienced from January 2020 to May 2021 are included.
Winters, CA

Letters: Celebrating Winters High School Class of 1966

The Winters High School Class of 1966 is hosting a no host get-together event on Thursday, May 20, at the Green River Brewing & Taproom outdoor patio starting at noon. The WHS Class of 1966 would like to encourage all friends from the fabulous 60s to join us at the get-together. We are hoping to reconnect with lots of our high school friends. It was a very special time in our lives. We were extremely fortunate to grow up in Winters when the population was about 2,500 people, where everyone knew each other and we all worked together to get the crops in, man the fire department with volunteers, raise money to build a swimming pool and a park, and make the community function. Life was simple, safe and happy.
Woodland, CA

Pets of the week

Lots of animals are waiting for “forever homes” at the Yolo County Animal Shelter, 2640 E. Gibson Road in Woodland. Among is them is Jelly (A187225) a 10-month-old female black pit bull with a loving and bubbly personality. Jelly is always excited to meet people and learning training commands. Her joys in life are crawling into a warm bed for a snooze, giving kisses and playing with her toys.
Winters, CA

Cake Decorating With Kids — free online demonstration May 19

Winters Friends of the Library invites everyone to learn how to create beautiful cakes and desserts while having fun with the whole family. They will host a free online demonstration and talk on Cake Decorating with Kids on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Crystal Apilado, Editor-in-Chief of the Winters...