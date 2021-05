After a very close first game in the series, Game 2 saw the Milwaukee Bucks come out firing on all cylinders. They shot a scorching 10 out of 15 from three in the first quarter. That is impressive, but it’s also obviously not sustainable. So, we’ve had one close game and one blowout. Are the Heat going to lay down and let the Bucks take the series after the two-game lead, or are they going to punch back?