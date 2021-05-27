Dance lounge opening Friday in Bristol, will feature daily happy hours

BRISTOL – American Legion Post 209’s annual Fishing Derby is this Sunday at Rockwell Park. “We’re very excited to bring back the Fishing Derby,” said Brian Avery, commander of American Legion Post 209. “All of us at the post were very sad last year when it had to be canceled. This event is our post’s crown jewel – one of our favorite events that we do every year. Being chair, I put a lot of time and effort into it. We do it to see the smiles on kids’ faces as they catch a big fist – it’s just amazing. This is about making memories that last a lifetime. It gives kids a chance to get away from the computers and video games and enjoy nature, being out in the sun and having fun with their families.”