Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, CT

Dance lounge opening Friday in Bristol, will feature daily happy hours

Bristol Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL -- Nights in Bristol are about to liven up with a new dance lounge opening up. Rumba Lounge, located at 12 East Main St., celebrated its ribbon cutting on Thursday in anticipation of opening up at 3 p.m. on Friday. Paola Acosta, the owner, said this has been a...

www.bristolpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Lifestyle
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Dance#Happy Hours#Colombia#Food Drink#Dance Music#Open Bar#New Music#Feature#Nights#Standard Bar Cocktails#Latin Tunes#Drinks#Re Open Spaces#Mayor Ellen Zoppo Sassu#Time#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Bristol, CTracedayct.com

Picture This: Fran Lawlor’s Gallery From Riverhead Raceway

Bristol 1010 Raceway is located at 126 South St., Bristol, CT. The facility offers 1/24 scale slot car racing on an 8 lane 155 ft. king track. The facility is located in the downstairs section of the Bristol Elks #1010 Lodge. Families and their children are encouraged to come try their skills competing on this challenging layout. Track time is available for rent by the 1/4, 1/2, or hourly basis. Rental cars and controllers are available to rent as well. You are welcome to bring your own cars to race, as well, as ample pit space abounds. Children’s birthday party packages, nightly class racing in beginner, junior, intermediate, and senior classes, and organized club/series weekend event racing. Call 860-681-1482 or visit the Bristol 1010 Raceway website for more information.
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Fishing derby sees record-breaking turnout Sunday

BRISTOL – Caleb Seeger reeled in a couple fish and a lily pad from the pond at Rockwell Park Sunday morning. “He’s having a blast,” the 10-year-old’s mother told the Press during the Forestville American Legion Post 209’s Annual Youth Fishing Derby. Seeger came to the event along with fellow...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Bristol holding citywide game of 'Art & Seek' this month

BRISTOL – Bristol’s Museum Collaborative has teamed up with the Arts and Culture Commission to bring Bristol a citywide game of “Art & Seek” starting May 28. Lindsay Vigue, Chair of the City’s Arts and Culture Commission, which sponsored the "Art & Seek" project, said that one hundred colorful, one of a kind glass, glass objects created by glass artist Peter Greenwood will be hidden in public spaces throughout the city starting on Memorial Day Weekend. The hunt and search game will continue throughout the summer and beyond if any art pieces remain undiscovered. Anyone wishing to participate is welcome to “Art & Seek." A Facebook page, @Art&seekbristolct, will give hints and clues to where the glass pieces can be discovered.
Posted by
Hartford Courant

‘Luminaries of Change’ exhibit to celebrate people who made Manchester better

A new exhibit titled The Luminaries of Change is meant to celebrate Manchester citizens who helped make the town a better place to live. To be unveiled on June 18 at the Leisure Labs Mahoney Center, the exhibit also is designed to evolve and grow as more local luminaries are nominated. The exhibit will spotlight historic pioneers, community leaders and political trailblazers, according to an ...
Glastonbury, CTHartford Courant

Community news for the Glastonbury edition

GLASTONBURY — GLASTONBURY -- The CT River Valley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating those who have been recognized, saying farewell to retiring President Mary Ellen Dombrowski and meeting incoming President Jessica Olander. The annual meeting celebration will take place on Thursday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A...
Derby, CTBristol Press

American Legion Post 209's annual Fishing Derby set for Sunday

BRISTOL – American Legion Post 209’s annual Fishing Derby is this Sunday at Rockwell Park. “We’re very excited to bring back the Fishing Derby,” said Brian Avery, commander of American Legion Post 209. “All of us at the post were very sad last year when it had to be canceled. This event is our post’s crown jewel – one of our favorite events that we do every year. Being chair, I put a lot of time and effort into it. We do it to see the smiles on kids’ faces as they catch a big fist – it’s just amazing. This is about making memories that last a lifetime. It gives kids a chance to get away from the computers and video games and enjoy nature, being out in the sun and having fun with their families.”
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Virtual Drinks & Drag event to raise money for Bristol Hospital Emergency Center project

BRISTOL -- The Bristol Hospital Foundation is hoping to “drag” some money in this weekend with a special virtual event. Drinks & Drag, which was started in 2019 and canceled last year because of the pandemic, will be aired as a virtual event on Saturday at 8 p.m. The original show, which was held at Broadview Manor, was open only to Bristol Hospital employees and board members, but the performance this year, entitled “Broadway on Broadview,” will be open to anyone by visiting BristolHealth.org/drinks-drag.
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Mum Festival returns in September

BRISTOL – After being canceled last year, the Bristol Mum Festival will return this year for three days in September. The festival will run from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, and it will be held on North Main Street. “The Mayor, City of Bristol and the Bristol Exchange Club Board...