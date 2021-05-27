USILA Names 2021 Men's DI All-Americans, Awards: Bernhardt is Outstanding Player of the Year

There was a time after the initial COVID-19 shutdown when Jared Bernhardt believed his college career was over. He was a senior then. Biding his time, hoping to return to college sports with a plan to play Division II football in the fall, Bernhardt joined Ferris State, a University in Michigan, for summer workouts. The plan never materialized and Ferris State’s season was canceled in the fall, so he went back home to Florida to pick the stick back up and train for a possible return to Maryland.