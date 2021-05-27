USILA Names 2021 Men's DI All-Americans, Awards: Bernhardt is Outstanding Player of the Year
Maryland's Jared Bernhardt was named the USILA's Lt Raymond J. Enners Outstanding Player of the Year. Bernhardt, also one of the five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, is one of four Player of the Year winners still vying for the NCAA Championship. North Carolina's Chris Gray was named the recipient of the Lt. Col. Jack Turnbull Memorial Award for Outstanding Attackman; Virginia's Jared Conners was named the Lt. j.g. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder; and Duke's JT Giles-Harris earned the William C. Schmeisser Defensive Player of the Year award.www.insidelacrosse.com