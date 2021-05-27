newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USILA Names 2021 Men's DI All-Americans, Awards: Bernhardt is Outstanding Player of the Year

By Inside Lacrosse Staff
Inside Lacrosse (press release)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland's Jared Bernhardt was named the USILA's Lt Raymond J. Enners Outstanding Player of the Year. Bernhardt, also one of the five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, is one of four Player of the Year winners still vying for the NCAA Championship. North Carolina's Chris Gray was named the recipient of the Lt. Col. Jack Turnbull Memorial Award for Outstanding Attackman; Virginia's Jared Conners was named the Lt. j.g. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder; and Duke's JT Giles-Harris earned the William C. Schmeisser Defensive Player of the Year award.

www.insidelacrosse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Hannah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Ncaa Championship#Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Team Player#Duke Lacrosse#Usila#All Americans#The Tewaaraton Award#The Ncaa Championship#High Point Ss#Ohio State#Loyola Goalkeeper#Syracuse Ryan Smith#Drexel#Notre Dame Koby Smith#Navy#Bowdoin Head Coach#Bowdoin Athletics#Division Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
News Break
Sports
Related
dbknews.com

Jared Bernhardt lifts Maryland men’s lacrosse past Michigan, 16-8, to Big Ten title

Jared Bernhardt winds up for a shot during Maryland men's lacrosse's 20-9 win over Michigan on Feb. 20, 2021. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback) Jared Bernhardt extended his stick to reach an errant pass from Daniel Malz. Bernhardt wasted no time reeling it in and placing it cleanly in the net for his sixth goal of the Big Ten semifinal against Michigan Thursday.
bigten.org

Maryland Wins Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Title

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The No. 1 seeded Maryland men’s lacrosse team won the 2021 Big Ten Tournament title after posting a 12-10 win over No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins in the championship game at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. With Saturday’s win, Maryland claimed the Big Ten’s automatic berth into the 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament.
Maryland Stateusalaxmagazine.com

Maryland Follows Familiar Formula in First-Round Win over Vermont

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s a Maryland postseason tradition like few others. Putter about around .500 on faceoffs throughout the season. Encounter a dominant player at the X in the NCAA tournament. Get the better of him (or come close) and move along to the next round. The third-seeded Terrapins...
usalaxmagazine.com

Jared Bernhardt is the USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Player of the Week

Jared Bernhardt, a Tewaaraton Award favorite looking to lead Maryland on an NCAA title run this month, had a career day in the Big Ten semifinals against Michigan. The attackman scored eight goals and had two assists, setting the Maryland all-time scoring record with his 258th career point to pass Matt Rambo and setting a new career high with 10 points. Bernhardt is the USA Lacrosse Division I Men’s Player of the Week for his efforts.
Posted by
WUSA9

Terps sibling rivalry takes center stage in upcoming NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team will face Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Maryland is a #3 seed in this tournament after being ranked number one for a big chunk of the season leading to conference play. But Terps head coach, John Tillman, isn't focused on where they stand, he's focused on showing everyone where they belong.
chatsports.com

Maryland men’s lacrosse attacker Jared Bernhardt named Tewaaraton finalist

There was a time after the initial COVID-19 shutdown when Jared Bernhardt believed his college career was over. He was a senior then. Biding his time, hoping to return to college sports with a plan to play Division II football in the fall, Bernhardt joined Ferris State, a University in Michigan, for summer workouts. The plan never materialized and Ferris State’s season was canceled in the fall, so he went back home to Florida to pick the stick back up and train for a possible return to Maryland.
heraldmailmedia.com

Terps rally to win Big Ten lacrosse title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The No. 1-ranked and undefeated Maryland men's lacrosse team won the Big Ten tournament championship on Saturday night at Panzer Stadium, rallying to beat Johns Hopkins 12-10 to capture the conference’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament. Kyle Long's goal with 5:34 left in the fourth...
Maryland Statewmucsports.net

No. 3 seed Maryland men’s lacrosse swarms Vermont in 17-11 win advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

Vermont midfielder Griffin Fenech desperately searched for space as the shot clock ticked down, but instead lost the ball on a trail check resulting in a shot-clock violation. Off the restart, Alex Smith launched the ball forward to fellow midfielder Joshua Coffman who found Jared Bernhardt just outside the crease for his fifth goal of the day. That nifty backhand finish was emblematic of Maryland’s effectiveness, consistently converting transition offense off of Vermont’s 22 turnovers. 15 of those 22 turnovers came in the first half.
Maryland StateWashington Post

Jared Bernhardt helps Maryland cruise past Vermont to open the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament

Maryland had little reason to worry about a letdown so early in the NCAA tournament. The undefeated Terrapins have surged past every opponent they have faced this season, usually with ease, and attackman Jared Bernhardt, perhaps the nation’s best player, scores goals at an astonishing rate. So Vermont, the Terps’ first-round foe, never became much of a threat in Sunday’s tournament opener, and Maryland’s dominant run through the men’s lacrosse season continued.
laxallstars.com

Duke vs. Maryland, NCAA DI Men’s Final Four Preview

Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner, and that means the stakes can’t be higher in college lacrosse. One of the multiple tournaments that will conclude this weekend is men’s Division I, and we have some heavyweights set to compete in the Final Four. It doesn’t get much bigger...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Can anyone stop Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt? Opposing men’s lacrosse coaches say no one has done it yet.

Championship weekend for NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse will be the final stage for Maryland senior attackman Jared Bernhardt, North Carolina senior attackman Chris Gray and Duke graduate student attackman Michael Sowers to fortify their candidacies for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s version of the Heisman Trophy. As far as Nick Myers is concerned, Bernhardt has made any argument moot. “No ...
kalb.com

Ashby awarded Player of the Year; Ten Wildcats named All-Conference

RICHARDSON, Tx. (LC) – A very successful run in its final season in the American Southwest Conference netted the Louisiana College baseball team its first Player of the Year since 2011 in Alex Ashby and ten total All-Conference honorees the ASC office announced on Monday. Leading the awards list was...
gustavus.edu

Seven Named MIAC Baseball All-Conference, Novak Player of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The MIAC announced its baseball awards Tuesday and Gustavus has seven student-athletes on the All-Conference Team, including the league’s Player of the Year. Bryce Novak (So., Cleveland) was voted as the Max Molock Player of the Year and joining him on the All-MIAC Team are Ethan Mocchi (Sr., Champlin), Jack Hanson (Jr., Minnetonka), Cole Pengilly (Sr., Le Sueur), Dalton Thelen (Jr., Cold Spring), Weston Lombard (Sr., Stillwater), and Damon Rademacher (Sr., Princeton).
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

5 Syracuse players earn DI Media All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Five Syracuse players earned 2021 Men’s DI Media All-American honors, which were announced on Sunday night. Attack Stephen Rehfuss and midfielder Tucker Dordevic were named to the third team, and midfielder Brendan Curry, short-stick defensive midfielder Peter Dearth and long-stick midfielder Brett Kennedy were honorable mentions. All five were also All-Americans last year.