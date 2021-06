If winning a $1 million lottery isn’t enough to inspire you to get the COVID-19 vaccine, maybe a year of first-class air travel will do it. United Airlines is raffling that off to its frequent flyers as part of its Your Shot to Fly program, an effort unveiled today to motivate people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against the virus that caused a global pandemic. To participate, upload your vaccination records to the airline’s mobile app or website by June 22. Five MileagePlus members will win a year of travel in any class to anywhere the airline flies. The recipients will be announced on July 1.