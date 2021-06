Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 16, there is a lot of big, celebratory stuff happening!. In the new promo below, you can get a sense of what is coming up as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating his sober anniversary, and that means that a lot of his castmates (and of course Lauren) are doing their best to show him some love. Isn’t it nice to see Snooki as a part of this world again? She’s going to bring some more fun to the proceedings, and fun is certainly something we think the show needs as much of as possible. It’s been dark ever since the aftermath of Angelina’s wedding, especially with that reminder that Snooki isn’t there anymore.