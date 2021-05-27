Emmaa Char Crushes A Corona, Stros-Dodgers Fans Throw Fists & Trash Can Destroyed In Ohio Storm

Let’s just say it’s been an interesting school year for our 8-year-old son who started the year back in August doing in-person four days a week with Monday being an absolute torture day for my wife who now works from home. Thanksgiving break was torture, then they went back to school for a couple of weeks, then Christmas break, which turned into at-home schooling in early January before the kids went back to in-person for what would soon become five days a week in February.