Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has been in jail for a week after surrendering to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on racketeering charges. The rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, turned himself in after he was named, along with 11 others, in a blockbuster 105-count indictment targeting the Bloods gang, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Bennett was out of jail after posting bond in a separate murder case, but it was expected that he would be required to turn himself in on the new charges.