The daily coronavirus update: state offers fair tickets, park passes to encourage vaccinations in Minnesota

In the Star Tribune, Kavita Kumar writes: “For Jon Halper, owner of Top Ten Liquors stores in the Twin Cities, there were lots of good reasons to boost starting wages from $12 to $15 an hour. … And then, there’s the matter of finding workers. ‘It’s become very challenging to hire people in the environment we’re in,’ Halper said. … Top Ten Liquors is one of a number of companies increasing wages as they struggle to hire. Even as businesses ramp up again, the labor market still has a ways to go to heal from the pandemic with many workers still on the sidelines for various reasons. … While wages do seem to be rising more in sectors like restaurants and bars, it’s not happening across the board, said Ron Wirtz, regional outreach director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.”