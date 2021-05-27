Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, MT

State B-C softball: Mission-Arlee-Charlo stuns Huntley Project with walk-off grand slam; Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, Florence, Cut Bank-Valier also make semifinals

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian
ravallirepublic.com
 22 days ago

FLORENCE — Florence is used to making history at state softball tournaments. The 10-time state champions made a different kind of history on Thursday. The Falcons hosted their first-ever state tournament game, and it came on their recently completed field with a gorgeous backdrop of the Sapphire Mountains. Not only...

ravallirepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Columbus, MT
City
Florence, MT
City
Manhattan, MT
City
Ennis, MT
City
Huntley, MT
City
Missoula, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Huntley Project#Cut Bank Valier#The Western B C#Field No#Mission Arlee Charlo 7#Mac#Ace#Florence High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of 'first dog' Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...