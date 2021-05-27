Cancel
Naked Streaker At Nats Game Tries To Hide In Tarp Tube, Gets Yanked Out

By Joe Kinsey
outkick.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Throwback Night on a Wednesday at Nationals Park where a fully naked streaker, like you used to see before fans just ran on the field fully clothed, decided to mix it up and climb into the drainage tile used to roll up the tarp. As you can see in video from the incident, the man made it over the centerfield wall, poured something (a $15 beer?) over his head and decided to ‘Taste the Rainbow’ of the Nats’ Skittles tarp while sliding face-first into the tarp tube.

Streaker Arrested at Nationals-Reds Game After Hiding in Tarp Roller amid Rain Delay

A nude streaker was the true MVP of Wednesday's suspended game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds. According to USA Today, the game was in the fourth inning when a heavy storm rolled through and a downpour started over Nationals Park. After a three-hour-long delay, the game was ultimately rescheduled to be played as a doubleheader on Thursday.
Braves-Pirates game gets so out of hand that Ronald Acuña Jr. tries to hit left-handed

The Atlanta Braves won a baseball game by a score of 20-1 on Friday. Had it not been for an intervention by manager Bryan Snitker, it would have been even sillier. With the Braves up 19-1 in the eighth inning thanks to a home run onslaught, Ronald Acuña Jr. walked out of the dugout preparing for his sixth plate appearance of the game. The game was so out of hand, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Wilmer Difo was on the mound trying to eat an inning for the team's bullpen.
WATCH: Streaker at Washington Nationals Game Shrewdly Hides From Security in Tube After Getting Wet During Rain Delay

Wednesday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds was suspended in the fourth inning thanks to a spell of rain that pounded the Northeast. But for any fan at Nationals Park that weathered the storm and stayed outside a bit longer, they were treated to a free show during the extended rain delay. The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott was at the game as a fan and tweeted a highlight video of the incident.
VIDEO: Streaker slides across tarp at Nats Park during rain delay

WASHINGTON (7News) — While the rain may have delayed the Washington Nationals game Wednesday evening against the Cincinnati Reds, one person didn't let it rain on their parade. A person is seen running across the tarp, slipping and sliding during the rain delay. According to Twitter user @troychewning, who captured...
Streaker Runs Onto Field During Reds-Nationals Game, Finds Perfect Place to Hide

While the Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals were in a rain delay this week, a streaker ran onto the field. When the grounds crew rolled out the tarp to cover the infield diamond at Nationals Park, the streaker ran onto the infield tarp and slid in the large tarp roller to hide inside. He remained inside the roller for a few moments before he was arrested.
Streaker runs onto field during rain delay at Nationals Park, hides in tarp roller to avoid security

A rain delay can be a tad boring during an MLB game, but in Washington D.C. last night, fans at Nationals Park had some odd entertainment when a storm rolled through the area. During Wednesday's game between the Reds and Nationals, a streaker decided to have a little bit of fun during a rain delay. The man ran onto the field at Nationals Park and proceeded to slide all over the tarp as the action was halted by the weather.
Washington Post

Nationals’ suspended game features Joe Ross, a streaker and an oddly long delay

Nationals Park had everything but a full baseball game Wednesday night. For scheduling purposes, there were 3½ innings completed before dark clouds moved above the stadium, rain dumped, then kept dumping until play was suspended and arranged to continue as part of a doubleheader here Thursday. The final 5½ innings will begin at 2:05 p.m., with the Washington Nationals leading the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 and Juan Soto in the batter’s box. The second game will begin at 7:05 p.m. and last seven innings.
