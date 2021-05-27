Naked Streaker At Nats Game Tries To Hide In Tarp Tube, Gets Yanked Out
It was Throwback Night on a Wednesday at Nationals Park where a fully naked streaker, like you used to see before fans just ran on the field fully clothed, decided to mix it up and climb into the drainage tile used to roll up the tarp. As you can see in video from the incident, the man made it over the centerfield wall, poured something (a $15 beer?) over his head and decided to 'Taste the Rainbow' of the Nats' Skittles tarp while sliding face-first into the tarp tube.