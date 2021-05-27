Naked Streaker At Nats Game Tries To Hide In Tarp Tube, Gets Yanked Out

Where else would you want baseball played on Memorial Day? In the capital of the free world of course in Washington D.C., and in Nationals Park, but the MLB schedule makers this year put the Washington Nationals on the road in Atlanta. While this day has meaning far beyond baseball, it is good to see the effort the Nats put in at every home game for honoring those who serve and have served. Please take a moment today to remember what today means to our collective freedom. There will be a moment of silence at MLB parks today, and all players, coaches and umps will wear a patch of a red poppy with the words “LEST NOT FORGET.”