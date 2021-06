Average gasoline prices continued to rise last week and are now near or at $3 per gallon in the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York state and the nation, according to GasBuddy.com. Local averages midday Monday, according to GasBuddy, were $2.94 per gallon in Ulster County, up 8 cents from a week earlier; $3 in Dutchess County, up 6 cents; $3.01 in Greene County, up 10 cents; and $2.89 in Columbia County, up 3 cents.