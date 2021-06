At this stage, the K.C. Chiefs have largely wrapped up the bulk of the work of roster reshaping for the 2021 NFL season. That’s not to say that the Chiefs are done looking at players or thinking about ways to address any further needs. That’s silly, since there’s still a few months before training camp even gets started. However, when it comes to the main areas of attention for Kansas City, Marc Sessler of NFL.com believes the team should be focused on the future.