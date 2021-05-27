Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Sharing the beach with Western Snowy Plovers on Memorial Day

By Jack Durham
madriverunion.com
 8 days ago

HUMBOLDT – Memorial Day weekend is almost here! Enjoying our public lands on this holiday is a way you may choose to honor and reflect on the sacrifices that so many have made for our country. If you choose to visit our public beaches this Memorial Day, you won't be...

madriverunion.com
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

ECONEWS REPORT: From Pulp Mill to Salmon Farm? Examining Nordic AquaFarms’ Proposed Fish Factory

Is a massive land-based fish factory the best next chapter for a former pulp mill nestled between Humboldt Bay and the Pacific Ocean? Tune in to hear local environmental leaders discuss Humboldt County’s assessment of the impacts Nordic AquaFarms proposed fish factory might have on the bay, ocean, wildlife and climate – and ways to avoid or mitigate them. Surfrider Foundation’s California Policy Manager Jennifer Savage and Colin Fiske of Coalition for Transportation Priorities join co-hosts Tom Wheeler of EPIC, Larry Glass of NEC, and Jen Kalt of Humboldt Baykeeper for a discussion of what is proposed and top issues of concern as we gear up to submit comments on May 24.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Mushroom photographer to talk about morels

A presentation titled “Good Morels are Hard to Find” will be given Wednesday at the next meeting of the Humboldt Bay Mycological Society. Noah Siegel is the guest speaker. “Morels are some of the most sought after wild mushrooms, yet they can be rather evasive,” said Siegel, whose talk will highlight the diversity of California’s morels, as well as tips on how and where to find them.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
California Statelostcoastoutpost.com

California Will Keep Its Masking Guidance in Place a Bit Longer

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Adventure Gone Wrong Results in Missing Canoe

Information from Michelle McKenzie, Wildlife Biologist, Natural Resources Management Corporation:. On April 17th of this year, several long-time residents of Humboldt County boated a section of the South Fork Eel river, with a plan to take out at the confluence with the main stem Eel near the Dyerville Overlook. We had always admired this Class I section of river through Avenue of the Giants, and with the flow already at summer levels we decided this was the year to float it. It is a beautiful, easy stretch until the last mile, where Bull Creek enters the South Fork. This area is visible upstream from the tall, eroded dirt cliff on river right. This eroded cliff slope has a clump of trees at the base, blocking most of the river channel. Due to the forces of Bull Creek, the gravel was rearranged, creating a situation where the entire flow of South Fork goes directly into the fallen trees creating an extremely dangerous strainer. We experienced a very scary situation when two people in our party, in a We-no-nah canoe, were trapped briefly by the strainer. They were able to eventually pull themselves to safety, but the canoe remained just under the water, firmly wedged. Multiple attempts to free it were futile, so we decided to return once the flows dropped. A Humboldt Redwoods State Park (HRSP) Ranger was informed of the situation and placed a warning sign just upstream of the strainer. PLEASE get out of your boat and walk over the gravel bar to the downstream side of Bull Creek, at any flow.
Humboldt County, CAmadriverunion.com

COVID variant spurs ‘turning of the tide’

HUMBOLDT – A dangerous coronavirus variant is now dominant in Humboldt County, whose COVID-19 case rate is the second-highest in the state and whose children are getting sick more often and more severely. ​A variant called B.1.1.7, loosely known as the UK variant, has been present in the state for...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

COVID: 63 new cases reported in Humboldt County since Friday

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Humboldt County since Friday, bringing the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus to 4,135. Public health officials continue to encourage residents, especially those...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Quite Affectionate’ Guy Needs a Forever Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is ODIE. I am a male, black and white Akita mix. The shelter staff think I am about 3 years old. I have been at the shelter since Apr 29, 2021.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

News podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode covers proposed big-money HSU changes, the zoo SkyWalk, the new juvie in Eureka, advice from Guy Fieri, an eviction editorial, and more

A big-money proposal for HSU changes, delayed zoo fun, a big meth bust, a military history-maker, the long-awaited new juvie hall, an upcoming outdoor festival in SoHum, Ferndale-export Guy Fieri has some good advice, more big-time TikTok stars, honoring a SoHum legend, that COVID variant, an editorial related to a dog-related workplace eviction, cannabis updates, crime updates, and more.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Nordic Aquafarms Launching ‘Pre-Qualification Process for Humboldt County Contractors’ on Tuesday

Nordic Aquafarms is currently working to obtain permits for its land-based aquafarm planned for the Samoa Peninsula. While Nordic has engaged national construction firm Gilbane Building Company as the Construction Manager for this approximately $500,000,000 project, Nordic is also focused on providing opportunities for local contractors to participate in this project.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Ken "Rotch" Rothschiller: 1947-2021

Throughout his life, the artistic sensibility of Ken “Rotch” Rothschiller manifested in many forms, Rotch was best known, and beloved, for being Humboldt County‘s first surfboard manufacturer, shaping and glassing beautiful, functional surfboards that were invariably works of art. A longtime resident of Manila, Rotch was born in Klamath Falls,...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation

On Monday morning, three executives from an Orange County-based company called Victorum Corporation offered a tour of a former Sierra Pacific Industries lumber mill property, a triangular, 70-acre industrial parcel nestled between the Ma-le’l Dunes and the Mad River Slough. Since the mill shut down five years ago, its rusting...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Lunchtime appreciation

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Sweet Boy’ Needs a Nice New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is ROO. I am a male, black and brown Australian Kelpie mix. The shelter staff think I am about 6 months old. I have been at the shelter since Apr 21, 2021.
Bayside, CAmadriverunion.com

Bayside Corners: Bayside Community Hall losing local control to National Grange – appeal planned

On March 3, 2021, the Board of Directors for Bayside Community Hall (of which I am currently president) received terrible news. Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Kelly Neel tentatively granted a Motion of Summary Judgment for the California State Grange against the Hall, in a lawsuit that had been filed in April 2020, in a dispute whose roots go back many years.