LeBron Wants 76ers Fan Surveillance Video Like We Want The Racist Graffiti Surveillance Video
Remember years ago when LeBron James reported to Los Angeles police that someone had spraypainted racist graffiti on his mansion gate? It was a massive story from the usual suspects until it was no longer a story because it quietly went away. “The sports media immediately fell all over themselves to pronounce LeBron a heroic victim and cast the blame upon a presumed racist white person,” Clay wrote here on OutKick six months after the alleged event.www.outkick.com