Athlete of the Week – Eithyn Mello

Eithyn Mello, a senior at Winters High School, is the Pisani’s Athlete of the Week. Mello swam for all four years of his high school career. Over that time he has become a great leader and team asset. Coach DJ Tice said he is always ready to help his teammates to perfect their swimming skills in an effort for them to be better in competition. Mello has a great work ethic, did everything in practice, and aimed to do his very best at every meet.