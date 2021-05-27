Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis falls to third place in national ranking of park systems

By MinnPost staff
MinnPost
MinnPost
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Where our parks place. KMSP's Gunnar Olson reports: "Both of the Twin Cities finished in the top three city park systems in the country, but neither took the top spot, ParkScore announced Thursday. … Washington, D.C., took the top spot in 2021 for the first time in two years. It previously topped the rankings in 2019 as well, when it dethroned Minneapolis' two-year run as the top park system. … Minneapolis was the reigning title holder in 2020, with St. Paul finishing third."

MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

U.S. Marshals Service: Man killed during attempted arrest in Minneapolis

For the Star Tribune, Libor Jany, Alex Chhith and Paul Walsh write. : “Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man during an attempted arrest Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, sources said. The U.S. Marshals Service said members of its task force had closed in on the man, suspected of being a felon in possession of a gun. The suspect, who was in a parked car, ‘failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,’ the agency said in its statement. … Minneapolis police played no role. The warrant for the man’s arrest was issued in Minnesota, said Marshals Service spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett. It was not clear if the warrant had any relation to a law enforcement scanner report that the man was a suspect in a murder, possibly in another state.”
Books & Literature
MinnPost

Poet Michael Kleber-Diggs: ‘I want to be understood by as many people as possible’

In “Every Mourning,” the poem that follows this interview, Michael Kleber-Diggs writes, “Dear friends, I am the nicest man on earth.” The poem is about Kleber-Diggs, a Black man, encountering a white woman in his middle-class St. Paul neighborhood who crosses the street to avoid him. The poem is also about a little black ant, a blue-and-white checkered button-down shirt and racism.
Minnesota State
MinnPost

More Minnesota employers raise wages amid struggle to hire workers

In the Star Tribune, Kavita Kumar writes: “For Jon Halper, owner of Top Ten Liquors stores in the Twin Cities, there were lots of good reasons to boost starting wages from $12 to $15 an hour. … And then, there’s the matter of finding workers. ‘It’s become very challenging to hire people in the environment we’re in,’ Halper said. … Top Ten Liquors is one of a number of companies increasing wages as they struggle to hire. Even as businesses ramp up again, the labor market still has a ways to go to heal from the pandemic with many workers still on the sidelines for various reasons. … While wages do seem to be rising more in sectors like restaurants and bars, it’s not happening across the board, said Ron Wirtz, regional outreach director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.”
Posted by
MinnPost

Minnesota to become first state to stop separating imprisoned mothers from their newborns

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes: “Now, thanks to stories like Mason’s and a yearslong push from advocates, in July Minnesota will become the first state in the nation to stop the practice of separating mothers in prison from their newborns, instead placing them in a community-based program together for up to a year after birth. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law in May. Roughly 20 inmates each year give birth while incarcerated in Minnesota and are then separated from their babies while they finish their prison sentences. Research shows that the experience triggers higher rates of postpartum depression in mothers and severs bonding during a critical period of mental and physical development for newborns.”
Posted by
MinnPost

Free beer offered for Minnesotans with proof of vaccination

Cheers! The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “At least 16 craft breweries and distilleries will offer free or discounted drinks over the next month as part of Minnesota’s strategy to incentivize vaccination against a COVID-19 pandemic that has caused 600,767 known infections and 7,408 deaths in the state. … The beer offers for all vaccine recipients 21 and older follow the governor’s announcement on Thursday of a ‘very Minnesota’ incentive program in which new recipients 12 and older can receive free passes to State Parks and other summer attractions. … Anyone 21 or older with proof of vaccination can receive one free or discounted drink from the participating breweries and distilleries, making the offer an incentive for new recipients but also a reward for past recipients.”
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

Budget deal includes several provisions left out of ‘global’ agreement signed by Walz, legislative leaders

The budget deal between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the two top leaders of the state Legislature struck two weeks ago was grandly termed a global agreement. The two-page document — signed by Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka — contained the dollar amounts each of 14 spending bills could not exceed and 10 other provisions that were part of the agreement.
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

Nine-year-old dies 12 days after being shot while playing in Minneapolis

FOX 9 reports: “A nine-year-old girl who was shot in the head in north Minneapolis, has passed away from her injuries, family members told FOX 9. Trinity Ottoson-Smith had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. ‘For the last 12 days, she fought for her life and today that fight ended,’ said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. “At 4:04 p.m. she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.’ Trinity was one of three children who were shot in the head in north Minneapolis within weeks of one another. On May 15, Trinity was jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party with other children when she was struck by a bullet in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. Since then, she had been in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital.”
Minnesota State
MinnPost

On the constant fight for abortion access in Minnesota

In 1995, Our Justice joined abortion providers and patients to sue the state of Minnesota for restricting access to abortion in a case called Doe v. Gomez — and we won. The Minnesota Supreme Court made clear that we have a constitutional right to access abortion. Now, more than 25 years later, we’re doing it all over again. Two years ago, on May 29, we announced another lawsuit, called Doe v. Minnesota, against the state of Minnesota to demand that the state live up to its constitutional obligation to protect abortion access. Even though Doe v. Gomez set the stage for Minnesota’s current reputation as an oasis of abortion access, the reality for people seeking abortion in Minnesota tells a much different story.
Posted by
MinnPost

Women’s economic policy must be transformative

To change outcomes and build greater financial stability and prosperity, we need to advance bold policies that are centered around women and young women of color. “We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be.”. As we reflect upon the wise words of poet Amanda...
Saint Cloud, MN
MinnPost

Policing experiment in St. Cloud showing positive results

St. Cloud tries something different. Bloomberg’s Adam Minter reports: “In 2017, local officials embarked on a small but ambitious policing experiment that seems to be showing real results. In fact, it’s been so successful that supporters in St. Cloud — and in Washington — hope to see it become a national template. It’s called the COP House (short for Community OutPost), and from the outside it looks like a regular split-level home. Inside, it houses a small police substation and a slew of community-oriented programs, acting as a hub for local public services. When I visited last week, college students were digging a community garden in the front yard and immigrant Somali neighbors had arrived for a vaccine. Since it opened, the facility has helped to build trust between the police and the neighborhood, while driving a significant reduction in crime. ‘This is all about community engagement and building and strengthening,’ said Blair Anderson, St. Cloud’s police chief since 2012, as he led me inside. ‘And it sounds corny as hell, but it works. It absolutely works.’”
Minorities
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: What’s changed?

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me reflecting on what the last year has meant for Minnesotans and the rest of the country after the killing of George Floyd, the protests that followed and the first conviction of a white police officer killing a Black man in the history of Minnesota. In the memo this week, we’re talking about some highlights of the reporting on that anniversary; Rep. Pete Stauber calls Donald Trump back to Minnesota; and some drama at the southern border.
Posted by
MinnPost

Meet the Minneapolis City Council Candidate: Haji Yussuf

MinnPost will be regularly publishing profiles of candidates running for Minneapolis City Council. Up today: Haji Yussuf, running for the open seat representing Ward 9. Also in the Ward 9 race so far: Rita Ortega, Jason Chavez, Carmen Means, Mickey Moore, and AJ Flowers. City Council candidate Haji Yussuf was...