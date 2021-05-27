Minneapolis falls to third place in national ranking of park systems
Where our parks place. KMSP’s Gunnar Olson reports: “Both of the Twin Cities finished in the top three city park systems in the country, but neither took the top spot, ParkScore announced Thursday. … Washington, D.C., took the top spot in 2021 for the first time in two years. It previously topped the rankings in 2019 as well, when it dethroned Minneapolis’ two-year run as the top park system. … Minneapolis was the reigning title holder in 2020, with St. Paul finishing third.”www.minnpost.com