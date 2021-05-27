The road to a good bullpen using no outside help
Through nearly two full months of the season, the Cardinals are in a highly irregular position, at least for the John Mozeliak era. Their major weakness is depth. The Cardinals streak of winning seasons can be partially attributed to their ability to patch holes internally when people get injured. It’s not so much that you don’t see a drop-off when someone gets hurt, but that the replacement is usually league average. That... has not been the case this season.www.chatsports.com