Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Trek recalls Bontrager Satellite City Bicycle Pedals

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrek recalls Bontrager Satellite City Bicycle Pedals due to fall and injury hazards. If the recalled pedals are incorrectly installed by the retailer during assembly, they can fall off the crank arm of the bicycle, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider. Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles equipped...

journalgazette.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satellite City#Trekbikes Com#Trek Bicycle Stores#Replacement Pedals#Riders#Original Equipment#Orange Reflectors#Free Installation#Road Rash#Scrapes#Retailer#Instructions#Injury Hazards#Fx#Bruises#Online#Fall#Recalls Bontrager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesPosted by
Cyclingnews

Bontrager TLR Flash Can air canister review

High-quality, easy to use and effective at seating all kinds of tubeless tyres, and the price is right, too. Today's best Bontrager Flash Can tubeless tyre charger deals. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Bontrager’s TLR Flash Can air canister is the ideal companion...
CarsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ergobaby recalls METROUS1, METROUS2 and METROUS4 compact city strollers

Ergobaby recalls METROUS1, METROUS2 and METROUS4 compact city strollers due to the button on some buckles that release the harness can break and detach when pressed by the user while the child is in the stroller, making it difficult to release, and posing a choking hazard to young children. Consumers...
BicyclesBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Woom releases its first kids' e-bike, with Fazua motor

AUSTIN, Texas (BRAIN) — Woom's first e-bike for kids in the United States, called the woom UP, features a Fazua drive system, SRAM NX drivetrain, air suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, and woom's aluminum frame. The company said it's the only kids' e-bike that features the Fazua motor, which makes it among the lightest mid-drive e-bikes built for children.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Pedal through history during Bike Month in June

To celebrate Colorado Springs Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) Bike Month (June 1-30) we invite you to Pedal Our Past* to learn about and celebrate Colorado Springs’ history. Pedal Through History. 214-10530_ppld_photo_palmer_learning_to_ride_a_bike.png. Ride along one or more of five pre-designated routes. Choose the historic loop that fits you and your family and...
BicyclesPinkbike.com

World Bicycle Relief Announces 2021 Pedal to Empower Ride

World Bicycle Relief’s signature ride, Pedal to Empower, returns for a second year this Saturday, June 5, 2021. World Bicycle Relief aims to unite cyclists from around the globe through free DIY adventure rides and in-person events in greater New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco. The event aligns with...
Lake Saint Louis, MOnewstime-mo.com

Recycle that Bicycle!

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department is partnering with St. Louis BicycleWorks and the Lake Saint Louis Farmers and Artists Market to take those old bicycles off your hands! The bike drive will take place on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the Lake Saint Louis Farmers and Artists Market. The market is located at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis shopping center at Meadows Circle Drive (near Highway 40 & Lake Saint Louis Blvd.)
Frostburg, MDCumberland Times-News

Pedal Bikes hit the rails

CUMBERLAND — Tracks and Yaks, the entity offering pedal bike rides on the railroad tracks between Frostburg and LaVale, is up and running. The company began holding excursions last weekend. Riders can rent two- or four-seat rail bikes with aluminum axles, a hydraulic brake, and polyurethane wheels that fit railroad tracks. Tracks and Yaks are offering three time slots throughout the day for potential riders.
Carsdudeiwantthat.com

Baseball Hat Bicycle Helmet

Look like a style icon riding your bike with this baseball hat bicycle helmet. Haha, sike! You're still gonna look like a dork, but perhaps not the big ol' dork levels of dorkiness you would wearing a standard bicycle helmet. Not that that matters when it comes to cycling safety - you won't care what you look like if you end up dead, or brain dead, or paralyzed, or permanently disfigured, so always wear your helmets, kids.
BicyclesBikeRadar

Shimano 105 R7000 pedals review

Proven Shimano reliability, ease of use and all at a good price. As the name suggests, Shimano’s R7000 pedals are a 105-level product that strikes a good balance of weight to price, featuring reliability and solid performance, as well as ease of use and excellent power transfer. At this level,...
BicyclesBikeRadar

How big is an XXL Trek Procaliber?

Help! I need to know whether I can fit the bike I am about to pick up in the UK in my bike box. I’m in Egypt and need to know whether to come back with my bike box, or rely on the cardboard one from the shop. I’d prefer to use my bike box.
ElectronicsGuitar Player

TC Electronic Unveils New Zeus Drive Pedal

TC Electronic has unveiled its new Zeus Drive overdrive pedal. Control-wise, the Klon clone-esque pedal boasts Volume and Treble knobs – with the latter allowing players to channel highs without cutting down too much on lows – and a dual concentric gain control which increases clipping and blends 'drive into the clean signal simultaneously.
Bicyclescyclingmagazine.ca

Review: Favero Assioma Duo power meter pedals

Indoor cycling is having a moment and, with it, structured training and power data have become much more mainstream. As more cyclists seek to bring the benefits of training with power outdoors, power meters are having a moment as well. When it comes to measuring power, pedal-based power meters are...
Lifestylevisitjacksonhole.com

Pedaling the Tetons

Tips and tricks for traveling on two wheels. The last real mountain town knows a thing or two about a great ride. Whether carving up a mountain on a trail or cruising through town, there are few feelings more freeing than a bike ride. Not only is our single track world-class; Jackson Hole has seemingly endless miles of paved pathways that take you anywhere you want to go. Biking is also an easy alternative to driving around town during the peak summer season when traffic is at its peak. Read on for the local’s take on how to make the most a two-wheeled, human powered adventure.
Menomonee Falls, WImenomonee-falls.org

Bicycle Safety for Riders and Drivers

As the weather warms up so does people's desire to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Bicycling is popular and Menomonee Falls has several parks and the Bugline Trail that residents and visitors can take advantage of. However, this means the motoring public needs to share the roadway with these bicyclists when they are on the roadways. There are some helpful hints for both riders and drivers to ensure everyone's safety. Some helpful hints and reminders regarding bicycle operation within the Village is good information to share.
Salt Lake City, UTsaltlakemagazine.com

From Gas Pedal to Bike Pedal

Thanks to our mountain playground, Salt Lake is known as a lifestyle city. It seems no one interested in work-life balance wants to move away, and lots of folks are moving here to stay. While that presents growth challenges, the mayor’s office and bike enthusiasts see opportunity knocking. Could our Rocky Mountain city be an outpost for not just recreational but commuter biking as well?
Bicyclesbicycling.com

Power Pedals Provide Training Data Without Limits

Measuring power and using that data to inform your training is one of the best ways to meet your performance goals. While there are several ways to measure or estimate power, the most accurate is usually to measure a rider’s output somewhere between the pedal and the rear hub. But traditional power meters that attach to the rear hub or crank can be less ideal because they have to fit with ever-evolving changes to a bicycle’s drivetrain standards and technologies. Arguably, then, the best place to measure power is from within the pedal, because if there’s one thing that hasn’t changed on a bicycle, it’s the way in which a pedal threads into a crankarm. For that reason, there’s a slew of new pedal-mounted power meters now, or soon to be available—a good thing for most cyclists, not just pro-level racers.