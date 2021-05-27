Trek recalls Bontrager Satellite City Bicycle Pedals

Measuring power and using that data to inform your training is one of the best ways to meet your performance goals. While there are several ways to measure or estimate power, the most accurate is usually to measure a rider’s output somewhere between the pedal and the rear hub. But traditional power meters that attach to the rear hub or crank can be less ideal because they have to fit with ever-evolving changes to a bicycle’s drivetrain standards and technologies. Arguably, then, the best place to measure power is from within the pedal, because if there’s one thing that hasn’t changed on a bicycle, it’s the way in which a pedal threads into a crankarm. For that reason, there’s a slew of new pedal-mounted power meters now, or soon to be available—a good thing for most cyclists, not just pro-level racers.