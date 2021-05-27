Sophie Says : Finding peace of mind on Main Street, again

Quintessential stone Manayunk townhouse in the heart of the action. Walk 1 block to all that Main Street has to offer- Manayunk Brewing Co, Goat's Beard, Winnie's, the Couch Tomato, and so much more! Enter the spacious, open concept first floor with exposed brick, fresh light paint, neutral flooring, and cute archway leading to the updated kitchen. Equipped with granite counters, newer cabinets, new fridge, and glass tile backsplash. In the rear of the house is your super private patio. Upstairs you'll find a completely remodeled full bath with trendy hexagon tile floors, crisp subway tile in the bath, and a new vanity with a pop of color. The guest bedroom and main bedroom are on the same level and offers plenty of space and a large closet. While working from home, you can keep work separate from everyday life up on the 3rd floor with 2 more bedrooms perfect for WFH office space, working out, catering to your hobbies, or just relaxing. The unfinished basement houses the laundry and offers plenty of room for additional storage.