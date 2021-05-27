Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winters, CA

Tai Chi coming to Winters

By Aaron Geerts
wintersexpress.com
 13 days ago

An opportunity to learn Tai Chi has arrived in Winters. Along with a lifetime of experience, resident Alex Antipa is ready to coach those willing and ready to learn this martial art and more. Comprised of swift, flowing movements, Tai Chi is a meditative practice that synchronizes mind and body....

www.wintersexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Winters, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Combat#Physical Exercise#Master#Body Art#Uc Davis#Stress#Funny Dances#Style#Movements#Motor Learning#Recreational People#Resident Alex Antipa#Rent#Guang Ping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Arts
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Sports
Related
Yolo County, CADavis Enterprise

Yolo Audubon to offer virtual program

Yolo Audubon Society will offer a virtual program, “Members Memories: Short Stories and Illustrations of Birding during the 2020-21 Pandemic,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Yolo Audubon would like to celebrate those who found ways to continue their passion for birding during the pandemic. Club members have been invited to share photos, drawings and short stories with members and the general public. A slide show of the photos and drawings has been prepared and participants will describe their submittals to the group during the program. Birding adventures experienced from January 2020 to May 2021 are included.
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Cake Decorating With Kids — free online demonstration May 19

Winters Friends of the Library invites everyone to learn how to create beautiful cakes and desserts while having fun with the whole family. They will host a free online demonstration and talk on Cake Decorating with Kids on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Crystal Apilado, Editor-in-Chief of the Winters...
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Letters: Celebrating Winters High School Class of 1966

The Winters High School Class of 1966 is hosting a no host get-together event on Thursday, May 20, at the Green River Brewing & Taproom outdoor patio starting at noon. The WHS Class of 1966 would like to encourage all friends from the fabulous 60s to join us at the get-together. We are hoping to reconnect with lots of our high school friends. It was a very special time in our lives. We were extremely fortunate to grow up in Winters when the population was about 2,500 people, where everyone knew each other and we all worked together to get the crops in, man the fire department with volunteers, raise money to build a swimming pool and a park, and make the community function. Life was simple, safe and happy.
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Off Script: The power of collaboration

Winters brings the significance of “it takes a village” to a new level. The community support is one of the reasons I chose to move back (even though as a rebellious teenager I swore I never would). The work that goes into supporting all of “the things” that happen in...