Tai Chi coming to Winters

The Winters High School Class of 1966 is hosting a no host get-together event on Thursday, May 20, at the Green River Brewing & Taproom outdoor patio starting at noon. The WHS Class of 1966 would like to encourage all friends from the fabulous 60s to join us at the get-together. We are hoping to reconnect with lots of our high school friends. It was a very special time in our lives. We were extremely fortunate to grow up in Winters when the population was about 2,500 people, where everyone knew each other and we all worked together to get the crops in, man the fire department with volunteers, raise money to build a swimming pool and a park, and make the community function. Life was simple, safe and happy.