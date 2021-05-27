Cancel
Reclaiming manufacturing “real estate” with intelligent automation technologies

 12 days ago

"Doing more with less" is a common goal for many industrial businesses, especially as today's plants face pressures to maintain high production levels with lower machine footprints. Here, Bradley McEwan, business development manager at Beckhoff Automation UK, the industrial PC provider, explains how new servo drive and connectivity technologies can help manufacturers do a lot more with less.

Manufacturing
Technology
Economy
