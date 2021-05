Owen Duffy went into beast mode with seven goals to lead the Friars to a 15-11 win over rival Chaminade (N.Y.), but he wasn’t the only standout. Andrew McAdorey had two goals and four assists, Mike Leo added three goals and one helper and Jordan Naso went 17-for-30 on faceoffs. Wins over Iona Prep (N.Y.) and Fordham Prep (N.Y.) followed for the Friars, which are now the no-doubt top team in the national rankings.