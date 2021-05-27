Cancel
Port Orchard, WA

Crowded election slate for Port Orchard City Council, SKSD candidates

By Bob Smith
kitsapdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ORCHARD — Only three elective positions failed to draw candidates during the week-long filing period overseen by the Kitsap County Auditor’s Office that ended a week ago Friday. Candidates failed to file for open positions with the Port of Illahee, Sunnyslope Water District and North Perry Water District. According...

www.kitsapdailynews.com
