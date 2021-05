Starting Thursday, May 27 at 8:40 pm CT through Sunday, May 30 at 3:10 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will be in Arizona taking on the Diamondbacks for a four-game set. The Cardinals are coming off a tough stretch of games dropping two of three to the Chicago Cubs and then two of three to the Chicago White Sox. They currently sit just .5 games above the second place Cubs for first place in the National League Central. The Diamondbacks were off to a decent start, but have endured a horrendous May, going 4-19 over the month for 18-31 overall. The Diamondbacks might be the team the Cardinals need to face to get back on track, but it is always tough playing out in the desert. Should be fun!