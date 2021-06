An ever-growing number of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows are making their way to Disney+ in the near future, bringing some fan-favorite characters and impressive all-star casts to the small screen. Among those will be Moon Knight, a series that follows the journey of Marc Spector/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). Also leading the series' cast is Ethan Hawke, who has been cast in a currently unknown villain role. A new photo from the Budapest Reporter has recently made the rounds online, which appears to showcase Hawke in costume on the series' set. The costume, which you can check out below, involves a brown suit and a long mane of hair.