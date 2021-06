We’ve all been there - that moment when you spot a celebrity going incognito on the streets. You’re suddenly gripped with indecision as you frantically text your friends: do I say something? Should I say something? What if they’re - curse the thought - mean? But sometimes, especially when the celeb is important to you, it’s better for your future self to just take the chance. Take it from Nicholas Braun, star of the HBO hit series Succession, who had a fanboy moment with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.