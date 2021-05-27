San Jose, Calif., Councilman Remembers Victim Of Railyard Shooting
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with San Jose Councilmember Raul Peralez about one victim of Wednesday's shooting at a rail yard in Northern California. San Jose, Calif., is in mourning after a shooting yesterday at a local transit facility. Ten people, including the gunman, are dead. All were employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. Michael Joseph Rudometkin was one of the victims, and his close friend, city council member Raul Peralez joins us now. Welcome. And my condolences on your loss.www.npr.org