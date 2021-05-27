Cancel
Music

Japanese Band CHAI On Their New Album 'WINK' And Subverting Cultural Norms

By Ailsa Chang
NPR
 8 days ago

CHAI: (Singing) You and me, racket and ball. CHANG: This quartet has been making waves here in the U.S. since their first album came out four years ago. CHAI's songs are playful, but they're also political at times. At its core, their music is about challenging traditional notions of feminine beauty. Last week CHAI released their latest studio album, called "WINK," and I spoke to two members of the band - lead vocalist and keyboard player Mana and bassist Yuuki. We began our conversation by talking about this Japanese concept of cuteness called kawaii. It's an idea that fuels a multibillion-dollar industry in Japan. Here's Mana.

