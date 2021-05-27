Japanese Band CHAI On Their New Album 'WINK' And Subverting Cultural Norms

CHAI take Patrick Clarke through the development of their neo-kawaii philosophy on third album WINK, being their own role models, and why they love to make audiences laugh. In-store gigs are curious things. They’re at the wrong time of day, shelves rearranged to make space, set times and volume reduced, confused crate-diggers asking whether the shop’s open. While they’re often intimate, it’s rare that they might rank among the most enjoyable shows of one’s lifetime. All the rituals are just a little off. It was not so, however, when I saw Japanese four-piece CHAI play a short set at London’s Rough Trade East in the Autumn of 2018, in support of Heavenly Recordings’ UK release of their debut album PINK. Perhaps there was something in the air, but I left the building beaming, buzzing with joy. Through the gigless void of lockdown, it’s one of the shows I reminisce about the most. Such is the all-conquering positive power of CHAI’s music.