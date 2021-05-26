Some fans of NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ believe Kate’s boss, Phillip, is Madison’s brother.

Next week on This Is Us season 5 episode 16, the wedding of the season is going to be here — but will it go according to plan?. If you saw tonight’s new episode, then you know we left off on a rather uncertain note. The hour concluded with Kevin feeling more sure than ever that he wanted to be with Madison; however, she is still second-guessing if this situation is right. Does he really want to be with her? That’s not altogether clear in her mind, especially due to that Newlywed Game answer that he gave. She’s living in her head, and probably conjuring back every thought and insecurity she’s had from the moment she got pregnant.