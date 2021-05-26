Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Some fans of NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ believe Kate’s boss, Phillip, is Madison’s brother.

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome fans of NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ believe Kate’s boss, Phillip, is Madison’s brother. The Pearson family certainly went out with a bang in the season finale of This Is Us. While the majority of the episode looked to wrap up loose ends from Season 5 and provide answers to some of the most often asked issues, such as is Kevin and Madison’s relationship over, there were a few surprises. Fans, for example, were probably not expecting Phillip to make another appearance. However, it appears that he will be extremely close to the Pearson family in the future.

washingtonnewsday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#This Is Us#Season Finale#Out For Season#Nbc#Cast Member#Loose Ends#San Francisco#Coworkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriescalifornianewstimes.com

This Is Us Season Five Finale Recap: So What’s Happening With Kate?

By the way, Kevin and Madison looked pretty frivolous in flashforward, so what did Fogelman want to reveal at that moment? “The main point is, yes, something very apparent to them in their future timeline at the end of the episode, despite the broken heart of that beautiful scene between them and the extraordinary division between them. That’s right. To go beyond that, I can’t say. You’re not wrong to read genuine affection, but otherwise it’s to be revealed next season. “
TV SeriesPosted by
inForney.com

‘This Is Us’ Showrunner on That Major Kate Twist & Kevin’s Future

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 16 of This Is Us, “The Adirondacks.”]. There’s one family on TV that knows how to keep things interesting and it’s the Pearsons of NBC’s This Is Us thanks in part to showrunner Dan Fogelman. The creative force behind the network hit which will bid viewers farewell in a sixth and final season spoke to reporters about Season 5’s biggest developments.
TV SeriesElite Daily

This Character On This Is Us Just Became V Important To Kate

Season 5 of This Is Us began with Toby unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Worse, he discovered he wasn't cut out for stay-at-home dad duty. The penultimate episode of the season saw him taking an interview with a startup in San Francisco, and the finale opened with the news that he landed the job. Kate attempted to be a team player by resigning from her teaching job, but her boss, Phillip, wouldn't hear of it. And as the Episode 16 flash-forward revealed, this decision by Phillip on This Is Us will change everything.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

This Is Us Spoilers: Could Madison’s Lack of Friends And Family Turn Kevin Into A Runaway Groom?

This Is Us devoted its first four seasons to focusing on the Pearson family. We met the ultimate dad and husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and the triplets Kevin (with Justin Hartley as the adult, Logan Shroyer as the teen, and Parker Bates as the child), Kate (with Chrissy Metz as the adult, Hannah Zeile as the teen, and Mackenzie Hancsicsak as the child), and Randall (with Sterling K. Brown as the adult, Niles Fitch as the teen, and Lonnie Chavis as the child).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 5 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Kevin, Madison’s wedding

Next week on This Is Us season 5 episode 16, the wedding of the season is going to be here — but will it go according to plan?. If you saw tonight’s new episode, then you know we left off on a rather uncertain note. The hour concluded with Kevin feeling more sure than ever that he wanted to be with Madison; however, she is still second-guessing if this situation is right. Does he really want to be with her? That’s not altogether clear in her mind, especially due to that Newlywed Game answer that he gave. She’s living in her head, and probably conjuring back every thought and insecurity she’s had from the moment she got pregnant.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'This Is Us' Creator Explains Kate's Finale Twist and Promises 'Rewarding' Final Season

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season 5 finale of This Is Us. This Is Us' fifth season ended with a wedding, just not the one you thought. On Tuesday's season closer, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) prepared for their wedding day in the Adirondacks. But as the big moment approached, Madison was the one who pumped the brakes on saying "I do," because she couldn't marry someone who didn't love her fully. While the revelation devastated Kevin, he seemed to accept the reality of their broken engagement -- after all, they didn't have the most romantic of courtships.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
People

This Is Us: Chrissy Metz Drops Season 6 Hints, Shares 'Easter Egg' About Kate's Second Wedding

This Is Us fans were shocked to see Chrissy Metz's character in a wedding dress for her nuptials... to Phillip (Chris Geere)!. The season 5 finale left fans reeling after the cliffhanger featured a five-year flash-forward showing Kate preparing to marry her boss at the music school for the blind. Meanwhile, in the present timeline, Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) were at a crossroads as she wanted to remain teaching at the music school while he wanted to take a new job in San Francisco after being laid off due to the COVID pandemic. But they seemed determined to figure out a way to make it work.
CelebritiesEW.com

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz breaks down Kate's wedding shocker in the finale

In the season 5 finale of This Is Us, a Pearson wedding was called off. But in even bigger news, a Pearson marriage was called off. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have weathered tragedy and rough patches throughout their relationship, ranging from a breakup to a miscarriage to depression to CrossFit. And these still-somewhat-new-to-this spouses — who recently saw their relationship tested through the challenges of raising a sight-impaired son and adopting a second child — have been stuck on a rather shaky course, Lady Kryptonite not withstanding. While Kate was feeling professionally fulfilled for the first time as a music school aide, an increasingly self-defeating Toby had been bottling up his feelings instead of confiding in his wife about his issues with being unemployed and a stay-at-home dad.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6: Why is Kate getting remarried?

As we prepare for This Is Us season 6, there are a lot of major questions swimming around in our mind. Take, for example, why Kate is getting remarried five or so years in the future. Is this something that is a surprise? Both yes and no. There have been...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

This Is Us star opens up about shock wedding twist

This Is Us season 5 episode 16 'The Adirondacks' spoilers ahead. Chrissy Metz has addressed a surprise twist from This Is Us' season 5 finale involving her character Kate Pearson. In a gasp-inducing turn of events, viewers learnt over the course of the episode that Kevin (played by Justin Hartley)...
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Is Us Reveals the State of Kate and Toby's Marriage in the Flash Forward

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The fifth season of This Is Us came to a close on Tuesday night, and it's definitely been a roller coaster of emotions. We wouldn't expect anything else! After getting several glimpses of the flash forward, one of the biggest mysteries these past few seasons has been the state of Kate and Toby's marriage in the future. The couple has gone through some major life events, including the premature birth of their son Jack and the adoption of their daughter Hailey, but there have been hints that perhaps their marriage doesn't survive up through the flash forward part of the timeline. So, what's the deal with their marriage?
TV & VideosEW.com

This Is Us actor Caitlin Thompson talks Madison's decision, future with Kevin

Warning: Spoilers from Tuesday's episode, "The Adirondacks," are discussed in this article. When it was finally time for Madison to say "I do," instead she said: "I don't." On the season 5 finale of This Is Us, Madison (Caitlin Thompson) jilted Kevin (Justin Hartley) right before their ceremony. Madison spent all of her bridal prep time revisiting her memories of her mother's exit (via a pair of "something borrowed, something blue" earrings her mom left her), her father's insistence that she'd best settle for any scrap of affection, and her failed long-term relationship that sent her spiraling into disordered eating.