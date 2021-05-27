Cancel
Daddy's Home! Ben Affleck Visits Ex Jennifer Garner's Home To Spend Time With Son Samuel After Romantic Miami Rendezvous With Jennifer Lopez — Photos

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
 8 days ago
Source: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

He is back on Daddy duty! Ben Affleck was seen entering his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home to spend some quality father-son time with their son Samuel, 9, fresh off his romantic trip to Miami with rumored new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Source: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The doting father of three was seen casually clad in grey jeans paired with a black t-shirt, a blue checkered button up, and a baseball cap paired with a COVID safe face mask, as he dropped by the 13 Going On 30 star's house for some quality family time with his son and to visit his two daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12.

Source: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

This sighting comes after a highly publicized trip to Miami to be with his former fiancé and current squeeze J.Lo. The duo rented a stunning $18 million dollar oceanfront mansion to continue rekindling their lost love. The two were seen multiple times hanging out on their balcony and in their yard-each doing some very interesting activities.

The duo were reportedly also spotted at a Miami gym where they were seen "sharing a kiss in between sets" and "were not trying to hide their relationship"

Source: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Oscar winning actor and the "On The Floor" singer have been making headlines for the last month and a half after they began to be spotted together nearly 17 years after the two called off their engagement in 2004. Reports started surfacing in mid April that the two were romantically involved following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Source: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The duo have since been spotted taking a intimate trip, just the two of them, to Affleck's home in Montana and it has even been brought to light that the Good Will Hunting Star was sending the Selena actress romantic emails while she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

Source: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

OK! was the first to exclusively report, that the two were getting close back at the beginning of April. A source spilled at the time "Ben and Jen have been talking in private a lot over the past few months, and now the world knows just how close the two of them are again. When things started to get bad with Alex [Rodriguez], Jen turned to Ben for advice."

