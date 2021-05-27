Tim Miller Says Ryan Reynolds’ MCU ‘Deadpool’ Doesn’t Need R-Rating

Joining the MCU tends to be a major commitment for an actor – instead of working on one film every few years like any other franchise, Marvel stars are asked to appear all over the place, in their own solo films, in team-up gigs and for various cameos and crossovers. That’s especially true of the big-hitters of the universe, which Deadpool is sure to be, now that he’s about to hop over from Fox. But how much will we see Ryan Reynolds in the MCU, given his extremely busy career outside of the superhero genre?