Tim Miller Says Ryan Reynolds' MCU 'Deadpool' Doesn't Need R-Rating

Cover picture for the articleDeadpool director Tim Miller explained why Ryan Reynolds’ MCU version of the hero doesn’t need the R-rating of the previous films. One of the things that made Tim Miller’s Deadpool feel so fresh when it first arrived back in 2016 was the R-rating which let the violent mercenary off the leash. The bloody action and swear-filled language proved to be a hit with audiences, and Deadpool became even popular than he already was. But with Disney’s acquisition of Fox, many were concerned that the Marvel Cinematic Universe might water the violence down to suit the rest of the studios’ films.

