Man indicted in 1989 St. Louis County rape case
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of a 1989 rape in St. Louis County has been charged thanks to DNA evidence. According to police, on September 30, 1989, the 29-year-old woman was walking to work in the 2200 block of Hudson Road at 4 a.m. and she was grabbed by the suspect. He pinned her to the ground, struck her in the head and raped her, the probable cause statement says. The woman did not know the suspect and she reported it to police immediately.www.kmov.com