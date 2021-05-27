Man indicted in 1989 St. Louis County rape case

Back in the day, I would occasionally “forget” to sign a check. The word is in quotation marks because it is a matter of one’s interpretation. You see, a buddy, who, like me, struggled to pay his bills early in his professional life, suggested the scheme to buy an extra week or two when the money just wasn’t adding up. He would “forget” to sign a check, and, at least sometimes, the utility company or whomever would send it back, but not charge a penalty, since the check had arrived on time.