Roots of major depression revealed in all its genetic complexity

To clarify the structure of genetic risks for 11 major psychiatric disorders, we calculated, from morbidity risks for disorders in 1st–5th degree relatives controlling for cohabitation effects, in the Swedish population born between 1932 and 1995 (n = 5,830,014), the family genetic risk scores (FGRS) for major depression (MD), anxiety disorders (AD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar disorder (BD), schizophrenia (SZ), bulimia (BUL), anorexia nervosa (AN), alcohol use disorder (AUD), drug use disorder (DUD), ADHD, and autism-spectrum disorder (ASD). For all affected individuals, we calculated their mean standardized FGRS for each disorder. The patterns of FGRS were quite similar for MD and AD, and for AUD and DUD, but substantially less similar for BUL and AN, BD and SZ, and ADHD and ASD. While OCD had high levels of FGRS for MD and AD, the overall FGRS profile differed considerably from MD and AD. ADHD FGRS scores were substantially elevated in AUD and DUD. FGRS scores for BD, OCD, AN, ASD, ADHD, and especially SZ were relatively disorder-specific while genetic risk for MD and AD had more generalized effects. The levels of FGRS for BMI, coronary artery disease, and educational attainment across our disorders replicated prior associations found using molecular genetic methods. All diagnostic categories examined had elevated FGRS for many disorders producing, for each condition, an informative FGRS profile. Using a novel method which approximates, from pedigree data, aggregate genetic risk, we have replicated and extended prior insights into the structure of genetic risk factors for key psychiatric illnesses.