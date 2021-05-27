Cancel
Roots of major depression revealed in all its genetic complexity

By Yale University
Newswise
 8 days ago

Newswise — A massive genome-wide association study (GWAS) of genetic and health records of 1.2 million people from four separate data banks has identified 178 gene variants linked to major depression, a disorder that will affect one of every five people during their lifetimes. The results of the study, led...

www.newswise.com
Health
HealthGenomeWeb

Large-Scale Depression Genetic Study Uncovers Additional Risk Loci, Ties to Potential Drugs

NEW YORK — Through a genome-wide association study of more than a million individuals, researchers have identified dozens of additional genetic loci linked to depression. Depression affects about one of every five people at some point in their life, and recent studies have begun to tease out the genetic underpinnings of the condition. To identify additional genetic loci associated with depression, a team led by researchers at Yale University conducted a GWAS using data from the Million Veteran Program, a project aimed at uncovering genes related to health and disease using data from US veterans.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Genetic risk factors revealed by largest genome study of depression to date

In the largest genetic analysis of depression to date, Veterans Affairs researchers identified many new gene variants that increase the risk for depression. The groundbreaking study helps researchers better understand the biological basis of depression and could lead to better drug treatments. The study involved genetic data on more than...
ScienceEurekAlert

Lactate reveals all about its antidepressant prowess

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neuroscientists from Synapsy - the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness - based at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) have recently demonstrated that lactate, a molecule produced by the body during exercise, has an antidepressant effect in mice. Lactate is best known for the pivotal role it plays in the nutrition of neurons inside the brain. Yet it can also counter the inhibition of the survival and proliferation of new neurons, a loss seen in patients suffering from depression and in stressed animal. Furthermore, the research team pinpointed NADH as a vital component in the mechanism: this is a molecule with antioxidant properties that is derived from the metabolism of lactate. The findings, published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry, provide a better understanding of the physiological mechanisms that underpin physical activity, which should lead to an improvement in the way depression is treated in the future.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Hidden variable gives people another tool to manage major depressive disorders

Sandra Rosenthal, Jack and Pamela Egan Professor of Chemistry and professor of pharmacology and chemical and biomolecular engineering, and collaborators have proposed that the seasonal rate of change in daylight has the greatest effect on illnesses with seasonal patterns, including bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern, more commonly known as seasonal affective disorder. This means that it is the change in the amount of sunlight from the day before, not the amount of sunlight itself, that affects how a person with such an illness feels and experiences the world.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Genetic Risk Factors IDed for Depression Can Boost Drug Therapies

- Using genomic data, researchers identified genetic risk factors for depression, according to a study published in Nature Neuroscience. The results show potential for identifying new drug therapies and utilizing existing drugs that target the same genes. The study drew from patient data from over 300,000 Veterans in the Million...
Technologyparkinsonsnewstoday.com

What a 23andMe Test Revealed About My Genetics and Ancestry

When the Michael J. Fox Foundation and DNA-testing company 23andMe collaborated to gather genetic data for Parkinson’s research, I quickly signed up. Using 23andMe’s service would allow me to both learn about my ancestry and contribute to important research. It was a win for everyone. But I also had questions....
Mental HealthGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Depression and late sleeper connection

OK, now I am really going to try to change my night owl ways. A study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry shows waking up just one hour earlier may reduce your risk of major depression by 23%. After studying 840,000 people, the researchers found that a person's chronotype —...
Boulder, COGood News Network

Moving Your Sleep Time An Hour Earlier Could Cut Depression Risk by 23%, Study Says

Waking up just one hour earlier could reduce a person’s risk of major depression by 23%, suggests a sweeping new genetic study. The study of 840,000 people, by researchers at University of Colorado Boulder and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, represents some of the strongest evidence yet that chronotype—a person’s propensity to sleep at a certain time—influences depression risk.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Adults With Schizophrenia Have Higher Risk for Suicide

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for suicide among patients with schizophrenia aged 18 to 34 years of age is 10 times higher than that for the general U.S. population, according to a study published online May 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Mark Olfson, M.D., M.P.H., from Columbia...
Mental Healthsageclinic.org

The Best Treatment-Resistant Depression Options Today

Depression is a condition that is typically treated with medication, therapy, or both. It is often managed very well with the proper treatment, however, there are instances when depression does not respond fully or even partially to these common treatment options. This type of depression is considered treatment-resistant depression and it affects different people for different reasons.
Mental HealthNature.com

The patterns of family genetic risk scores for eleven major psychiatric and substance use disorders in a Swedish national sample

To clarify the structure of genetic risks for 11 major psychiatric disorders, we calculated, from morbidity risks for disorders in 1st–5th degree relatives controlling for cohabitation effects, in the Swedish population born between 1932 and 1995 (n = 5,830,014), the family genetic risk scores (FGRS) for major depression (MD), anxiety disorders (AD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar disorder (BD), schizophrenia (SZ), bulimia (BUL), anorexia nervosa (AN), alcohol use disorder (AUD), drug use disorder (DUD), ADHD, and autism-spectrum disorder (ASD). For all affected individuals, we calculated their mean standardized FGRS for each disorder. The patterns of FGRS were quite similar for MD and AD, and for AUD and DUD, but substantially less similar for BUL and AN, BD and SZ, and ADHD and ASD. While OCD had high levels of FGRS for MD and AD, the overall FGRS profile differed considerably from MD and AD. ADHD FGRS scores were substantially elevated in AUD and DUD. FGRS scores for BD, OCD, AN, ASD, ADHD, and especially SZ were relatively disorder-specific while genetic risk for MD and AD had more generalized effects. The levels of FGRS for BMI, coronary artery disease, and educational attainment across our disorders replicated prior associations found using molecular genetic methods. All diagnostic categories examined had elevated FGRS for many disorders producing, for each condition, an informative FGRS profile. Using a novel method which approximates, from pedigree data, aggregate genetic risk, we have replicated and extended prior insights into the structure of genetic risk factors for key psychiatric illnesses.
Mental HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

We can reduce mental illness in adults if we increase access to early childhood education | Opinion

Risk factors are something commonly discussed in many communities in terms of health and wellness. They can be genetic or environmental, and we frequently hear doctors telling us to watch our diet to mitigate the risk factors of diabetes, or to exercise to combat the risk factors for heart disease. Similarly, when speaking about psychiatric disorders and mental health, the risk factors are better known as ACEs. ACE stands for Adverse Childhood Effects, which are similar to risk factors, and allow us to create a predictive model for psychiatric disorders.
Cincinnati, OHWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Spinal stimulator treats depression

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire)—May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As many as 30 percent of Americans who have major depression may try medication after medication, and not find anything that works. Scientists are now studying a new method that could help relieve symptoms. Seven percent of all American adults have...
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Study of 1.2 Million People Explores Genetic Risk for Depression

A massive genome-wide association study (GWAS) of genetic and health records of 1.2 million people from four separate data banks has identified 178 gene variants linked to major depression, a disorder that will affect one of every five people during their lifetimes. The results of the study, led by the...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Waking up just one hour earlier can reduce risk of major depression, indicates study

Waking up just one hour earlier could reduce a person's risk of major depression by 23%, suggests a sweeping new genetic study published May 26 in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. The study of 840,000 people, by researchers at University of Colorado Boulder and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, represents some of the strongest evidence yet that chronotype--a person's propensity to sleep at a certain time --influences depression risk.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Newly identified genetic variants play a role in bipolar disorder

Researchers from the Danish psychiatry research-project iPSYCH have contributed to identify 33 new genetic variants which, as it turns out, play a role in bipolar disorder. To achieve this, they have examined DNA profiles from 413,000 people. A number of scientific working groups are currently attempting to identify the genetic...
Mental Healthpsychcongress.com

Inflammation Connected to Risk of Major Depressive Disorder

There is a direct connection between inflammation and depression independent of genetic, health, and psychosocial factors, according to a recent study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. In this case-controlled study, levels of C-reactive protein, a marker for inflammation, along with genetic and phenotypic data from the UK Biobank...
ScienceCosmos

Genetic link found between bipolar and schizophrenia

A study of bipolar disorder (BD) shows a genetic link to schizophrenia and major depression but also identifies some potential therapy targets. A team of international and Australian researchers, led by Niamh Mullins of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US, identified 64 genetic locations that were associated with BD. Almost half of these locations have previously been linked to schizophrenia and seven locations were linked to major depression.
Mental Healthtownline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Depression Disconnect

(NAPSI)—A new nationwide poll, the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor, has found more than 8 in 10 people diagnosed with depression say life would be easier if others could understand their depression. Yet, most people who have not experienced depression may not be able to understand the challenges, including its treatment.