Diseases & Treatments

Hip replacement surgery improves symptoms and biomechanics – but not physical activity

By Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott
Newswise
 2 days ago

Newswise — May 27, 2021 – Patients undergoing total hip arthroplasty (THA) show significant reduction in pain and other symptoms and improvement in walking gait biomechanics. However, those improvements do not lead to increased daily physical activity levels, reports a study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer.

Diseases & Treatments
