$150M entertainment district gets go-ahead in Glendale

The well-known owner of adult nightclubs across Denver is ready to sell his home of 20 years nicknamed "The Bellagio of Golden" for an asking price of $6.75 million. The opulent 16,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion features murals on its ceilings, gold flake decoration and columns inspired by hotels in Las Vegas such as the Bellagio and The Venetian Resort.